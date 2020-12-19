Neha Kakkar Unveils 'Khyaal Rakhya Kar' Poster With Rohanpreet Singh

Yesterday, newlyweds Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh took the internet by surprise when they shared an 'aww-dorable' picture of the songstress flaunting a baby bump. Soon, a lot of her peers and fans flocked to the comment section of their post to congratulate the man and wife thinking they are all set to welcome their first bundle of joy to the world. However, netizens were left confused after the couple shared a poster of their upcoming song titled Khyaal Rakhya Kar, which comprised the same photograph of the Dilbar crooner cradling her baby bump.

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh announce 'Khyaal Rakhya Kar' release date

Neha Kakkar and husband Rohanpreet Singh have now made headlines after they unveiled the poster of Khyaal Rakhya Kar, which marks their third-ever song collaboration. However, ardent fans were taken by shock because what they assumed to be their pregnancy announcement photograph, turned out to be the poster of their upcoming song. Thus, a lot of people expressed their confusion about the same in the comment section of the duo's latest Instagram post.

Meanwhile, in the newly-dropped poster of Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's song Khyaal Rakhya Kar, the newlyweds shelled out major couple goals as a pregnant Neha posed for a mushy photograph with Rohanpreet. In the poster, the power couple is shown to be expecting a child. Sharing the poster of their upcoming song, they revealed that its music video will be releasing on December 22, 2020.

Check out Neha Kakkar's Instagram post below:

Seeing the poster, everyone was left wondering whether Neha Kakkar is actually pregnant or did she sport a fake baby bump to play the character of a pregnant woman in the music video of Khyaal Rakhya Kar. While it's sung by the husband-wife duo, the upcoming song's music has been composed by Rajat Nagpal while its lyrics are penned by Babbu. The music video of the Punjabi song will be released on Desi Music Factory's YouTube channel. Khyaal Rakhya Kar marks the couple's third collaboration after Nehu Da Vyaah and Ex Calling post their wedding.

