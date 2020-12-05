Neha Kakkar Shares A Cute 'First Kiss' Reel On Social Media; Watch Here

Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar has a massive fan following on social media. She often treats her fans by posting regularly. Recently, Neha took to Instagram to post a new video. Read ahead to know more.

Have a look at Neha Kakkar's First Kiss video -

In the video, Neha can be seen grooving on the song First Kiss by Yo Yo Honey Singh and Ipsitaa. In the video, Neha is wearing a top with a checked shirt as a jacket. As she sings, she can be seen making cute and funny expressions. Neha Kakkar's First Kiss video was loved by fans and they flooded her post with numerous likes and comments in no time.

Earlier, Neha shared a video with her brother, Tony Kakkar. The two of them were seen dancing on the song Shona Shona that was sung by Tony and Neha. Neha can be seen in a multicoloured dress. Tony can be seen in black jeans and a black t-shirt along with a sea-green jacket. This video was also loved by fans and has received many views.

It looks like the singer loves to make reels. Another reel shared by the singer was a post-Diwali reel. In the reel, Neha was seen dancing on the song Feel It Reel It in the balcony. She can be seen in a purple outfit. This video was loved by fans and went viral in no time.

About Neha Kakkar -

Neha Kakkar made her Bollywood debut as a chorus singer in the movie Meerabai Not Out. She became famous after the release of the track Second Hand Jawani from Cocktail which was followed by several other popular songs including Sunny Sunny and London Thumakda. She sang party tracks like Aao Raja, Tu Isaq Mera, and many more. She proved her accomplishment with the release of the song Mile Ho Tum from Fever which topped the list of most-viewed Bollywood songs on YouTube. Last year, Neha Kakkar was listed among the most viewed female artists on Youtube with 4.2 billion views. Neha got hitched to singer Rohanpreet Singh on October 24, 2020.

