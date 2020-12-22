Neha Kakkar & Rohanpreet's 'Pyari' Chemistry In 'Khyaal Rakhya Kar' Leaves Fans Swooning

After days of anticipation, newlyweds Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's new song titled 'Khyaal Rakhya Kar' has finally been released. The heartfelt music video of the Punjabi song was dropped on December 22, 2020, at 11 a.m. on Desi Music Factory's YouTube channel. Within no time from its release, Khyaal Rakhya Kar song has caught everyone's attention and netizens are already swooning over Neha and Rohanpreet's cutesy on-screen chemistry in the romantic track.

Confusion around Neha Kakkar's pregnancy put to rest with 'Khyaal Rakhya Kar'

Ever since the picture of Neha Kakkar cradling her baby bump did rounds on the internet, she and husband Rohanpreet were showered with congratulatory wishes by their pals from the showbiz as well as the masses. However, when the couple released the poster of Khyaal Rakhya Kar song the next day with the same pregnancy picture, social media was taken by confusion as to whether the couple is actually expecting a child.

However, earlier today, with the release of their romantic Punjabi melody Khyaal Rakhya Kar, it has been cleared that Neha Kakkar's baby bump was for the sake of her newly-released song's music video.

About Khyaal Rakhya Kar, the Punjabi track has been sung by the man and wife while it's presented by Anshul Garg's 'Desi Music Factory'. The music of the highly-anticipated song has been composed by Rajat Nagpal while its lyrics have been penned by Babbu. The music video of Khyaal Rakhya Kar showcases a heart-warming story of the love birds that transcends generations.

Within two hours from its release on YouTube, the music video of Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's new song has garnered over a whopping 460k views. Ardent fans of the celebrity couple were quick to go gaga over their on-screen chemistry and took to Twitter to express the same. While one fan tweeted writing, "These two sure have a good onscreen chemistry, given any generation", another wrote, "Year ending on a great note. This one is exceptional"

Check out some more reactions by Twitterati below:

@iAmNehaKakkar u r looking so damn cute!

I just can't....😭♥️#KhyaalRakhyaKar out now 👒

Very cuteee song.

My doll has sung it, choreographed it, acted in it, and has put a life to it 💛#nehakakkar #nehakakkarpregnant pic.twitter.com/x37CzM0MsX — Neheart Forever (@neheartrose) December 22, 2020

Wait is over😁....song is just❤🤐..@iAmNehaKakkar @rohanpreetrs2

Both are looking just Awww😍😍

Bs vo seen dekh k bhaut sad feel hua lekin uske baad Cutest mom dekhi😁❣#khyaalRakhyaKar #NehaKakkar #RohanpreetSinghhttps://t.co/O5SdvnMxAm — NeHeArTJassi❤ (@NeheartJassi) December 22, 2020

This is going to be the blockbuster

Tears in my eyes when Rohan meet an accident but the story is amazing

❤️ #NehaKakkar #khyaalRakhyaKarhttps://t.co/eAQvMjDwZS — Muhib Ansari(Capri/Xuha ka bdy 14/16) 🥳 (@bollOo_Muhib) December 22, 2020

Watch the music video of 'Khyaal Rakhya Kar' on YouTube below:

