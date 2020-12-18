'Is Neha Kakkar Pregnant?' Ask Fans As She Hints At Baby Bump In Pic With Rohanpreet Singh

Neha Kakkar had kept her fans guessing if she was indeed getting married when she announced that she would be tying the knot with Rohanpreet Singh. Now, the singer has sparked off speculation about being pregnant, after posting a pic with what seemed like a 'baby bump.' The post, with her husband, left netizens divided, with some wondering if it was again a promotional act for a song or something more real - as the insinuation in the picture was quite clear.

Neha Kakkar-Rohanpreet Singh pic sparks pregnancy rumours

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh shared a photo on Instagram on Friday, posing all smiles on the street. The former, dressed in a dungarees, had held her hand on her stomach and her husband held her hand and by her waist. They both captioned the pic as #KhyaalRakhyaKar (take care of yourself).

The announcements about pregnancy by celebrity couples, as done by Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma and Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic, had been done in a similar way flaunting the baby bump.

While fans conveyed their excitement and poured in congratulations, some asked if she was indeed pregnant. One believed it was for a song.

Rohanpreet further hinted at it, by writing that she indeed needed to take more care of herself now.

Neha Kakkar-Rohanpreet Singh wedding

Previously, at the time of their wedding, the couple had released a song Nehu Da Vyah. After her ‘wedding’ with Aditya Narayan turned out to be a gimmick, fans thought her announcement of marriage with Rohanpreet Singh, would also be a promotional stunt as well, before it turned out to be true.

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh had tied the knot in grand ceremony on October 24 in Delhi. The reception had taken place in Punjab two days later. Numerous videos from the rituals in the Gurudwara and performances had gone viral.

