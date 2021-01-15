Neha Kakkar & Tony Kakkar's New Song Features Nia Sharma & Shivin Narang; Have A Look

On January 14, 2021, Nia Sharma took to her official Instagram handle and shared a poster of her new song Gale Lagana Hai with Shivin Narang. In the poster, the duo can be sitting near a green coloured tent. Shivin held Nia in his arms and flaunted his smile. Nia too looked adorable as she flaunted her smile. While sharing the first look of Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar’s song, Nia informed her fans about the release date as well.

Tony & Neha Kakkar's New song Gale Lagana Hai features Nia and Shivin Narang

Also read: Neha Kakkar Calls Rohanpreet Her 'morning And Night' As He Dedicates A Song To Her

Also read: Neha Kakkar Wins YouTube Diamond Award, Becomes The First Indian Singer To Do So

In the poster, Nia can be seen wearing a peach coloured feathery top and white trousers along with white sneakers. She styled her hair straight and kept them loose, and wore minimal make-up. On the other hand, Shivin wore a checked yellow and navy blue shirt and black trousers with a pair of black shoes. In the caption, Nia wrote, “’#GaleLaganaHai’ out on 18th January! With @shivin7. Song by the cutest sibling duo @tonykakkar & @nehakakkar”.

Tony Kakkar commented, “We back again after waada. So happy” with a heart. Priya Banerjee dropped several fire emoticons. Vineet Raina, Nisha Rawal, Gaurav Parikh too dropped red hearts and fire emoticons. A fan expressing her excitement wrote, “Wowww. Finally, Was eagerly waiting for it” with a pair of heart-eyed face emoticons. Another one wrote, “Waiting for it. Love u nia” with a kissing face emoticon. A user commented, “OMG very excited”.

Also read: Nora Fatehi's 'music Industry Nothing Without Neha Kakkar' Statement Sparks Funny Comments

Tony Kakkar, Shivin Narang and Neha Kakkar too took to their respective Instagram handles and dropped the poster. Neha’s hubby Rohan Preet Singh commented on Neha’s post, “Sukoon!!” with a pair of red hearts and heart-eyed face emoticons. Tony Kakkar commenting on Shivin’s post, wrote, “Loved the video bhai… you nailed it” with a heart.

Gale Lagana Hai is releasing under the Desi Music Factory label and is produced by Anshul Garg. The music and lyrics are taken care of by Tony Kakkar. The song is sung by Neha Kakkar and Tony. The music video is directed by Agam Mann and Azeem Mann.

Neha Kakkar recently released a song titled Khayal Rakhya Kar which featured herself and hubby Rohanpreet Singh. The song was presented by Anshul Garg and was released on December 22, 2020. The lyrics were penned by Babbu and music was taken care by Rajat Nagpal.

Image Source: Tony Kakkar's Instagram

Also read: Neha Kakkar And Rohanpreet Singh Celebrate Their First Lohri; Check Out Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.