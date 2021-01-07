Neha Kakkar Wins YouTube Diamond Award, Becomes The First Indian Singer To Do So

Neha Kakkar has constantly remained in the news since the last few years, which is a reflection of her growing popularity and success in her singing career. Her music videos have been gaining increased viewership especially among the younger audience. She is also a regular face on television and has sung songs for various popular films as well. But apart from all of that, her voice has also created a strong impact on social media forums such as YouTube as well. She has now posted pictures with the YouTube Diamond Award that has been bestowed on her – have a look.

Neha Kakkar wins YouTube Diamond Award

Neha Kakkar has rapidly made her own space on YouTube, having released a number of songs that have gone viral and gained popularity on the social media platform. Unsurprisingly, that has resulted in YouTube bestowing its Diamond Award on the singer for brining in such a large viewership on her own. She has posted a few pictures of herself flaunting the award, along with a message for her family and supporters in the caption of the post. One of the photos shows her holding the award with the briefcase in which it arrived still being open, along with a letter of YouTube.

In the caption of the post, she began by thanking her parents, sister Sonu Kakkar and brother Tony Kakkar. She thanked her fans by saying that she would not have won the award without their support. She also thanked YouTube for granting her this award. Creating a new record for herself and for others, Neha Kakkar has become the first Indian singer to have won this award. Neha Kakkar’s YouTube channel has acquired close to 12 million subscribers and the singer seems to be eating the fruits of her success.

Along with her songs, Neha Kakkar’s YouTube channel also has videos in which she gives tutorials as well as her take on singing. It features other videos which show her and her brother Tony’s journey in the world of music. Her journey as a singer goes from being an eliminated contestant in Indian Idol to being a judge of the same show, along with being one of the most sought-after singers in present times in Bollywood.

