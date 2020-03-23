The Debate
Tony Kakkar Enjoys Praise From Fans As ‘Goa Beach’ Reaches No 6 On Global Charts

Music

Tony Kakkar recently took to his social media and revealed that his song 'Goa Beach' has reached number six spot globally. Read below for more details.

Written By Amir Khollam | Mumbai | Updated On:
Tony Kakkar

Tony Kakkar delivered one of his biggest hits with the song Goa Beach which was viewed over 100 million times on YouTube. The song has over a million likes on YouTube and features the vocals of Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar.

Recently, the singer-songwriter Tony Kakkar took to his social media and revealed through a fun video that Goa Beach has reached the number six position on global charts. Check it out below -

Also read: Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar's 10 greatest hits you must add to your playlist

Goa Beach song hits number six globally

Tony Kakkar took to his social media and shared that the song reaching global platforms is only due to the support shown by fans. He also revealed that Goa Beach has reached number one spots in India and Asia charts which has made him very happy. Fans were also quick to send Tony Kakkar ample of love on the post, congratulating him for reaching number six spots on global charts.

Also read: Tony Kakkar adores sister Neha Kakkar and these Instagram captions are proof

Also read: Shehnaaz Gill grooves to tunes of 'Goa Beach' with Tony Kakkar | WATCH

Goa Beach music video 

Also read: Forget Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill flirts with Tony Kakkar in this TikTok video; watch

The music video of Goa Beach features Neha Kakkar, Aditya Narayan, Tony Kakkar and Kat Kristian. The music and lyrics of the song were helmed by Tony Kakkar. Having over 100 million views on YouTube, Tony has expressed that he wished to see the song get over 200 million in the video above. 

Also read: Shehnaaz Gill and Tony Kakkar's TikTok video has got fans rooting for them; Watch

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
