Tony Kakkar Enjoys Praise From Fans As ‘Goa Beach’ Reaches No 6 On Global Charts

Tony Kakkar delivered one of his biggest hits with the song Goa Beach which was viewed over 100 million times on YouTube. The song has over a million likes on YouTube and features the vocals of Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar.

Recently, the singer-songwriter Tony Kakkar took to his social media and revealed through a fun video that Goa Beach has reached the number six position on global charts. Check it out below -

Also read: Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar's 10 greatest hits you must add to your playlist

Goa Beach song hits number six globally

Thank you all ♥️🙏



Yeh asli Jeet Hui hai.. Aap sabki wajah se 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/LTUGlYbHuQ — Tony Kakkar (@TonyKakkar) March 23, 2020

Tony Kakkar took to his social media and shared that the song reaching global platforms is only due to the support shown by fans. He also revealed that Goa Beach has reached number one spots in India and Asia charts which has made him very happy. Fans were also quick to send Tony Kakkar ample of love on the post, congratulating him for reaching number six spots on global charts.

Also read: Tony Kakkar adores sister Neha Kakkar and these Instagram captions are proof

Thank you 🙏🏽 May life bring you every success ♥️ — Neheartnish (@neheartnish) March 23, 2020

Congratulations tony — Angel Alfiya (@Alfiyamukarram) March 23, 2020

Wowwwww big big congratulations @TonyKakkar #GoaBeach is killing ittt 🔥🔥 — Just Love ♥️💕 (@puspa_choudhary) March 23, 2020

Also read: Shehnaaz Gill grooves to tunes of 'Goa Beach' with Tony Kakkar | WATCH

Goa Beach music video

Also read: Forget Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill flirts with Tony Kakkar in this TikTok video; watch

The music video of Goa Beach features Neha Kakkar, Aditya Narayan, Tony Kakkar and Kat Kristian. The music and lyrics of the song were helmed by Tony Kakkar. Having over 100 million views on YouTube, Tony has expressed that he wished to see the song get over 200 million in the video above.

Also read: Shehnaaz Gill and Tony Kakkar's TikTok video has got fans rooting for them; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.