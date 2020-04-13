Post 'Muskurayega India', Sukhwinder Singh Releases New Prayer Song Amid COVID-19

Post Muskurayega India, Sukhwinder Singh has now released a prayer song in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic amid lockdown. As per reports, Sukhwinder Singh feels that this crisis situation is a test that the human race has being put through by the Lord. According to the Ramta Jogi singer, human beings have taken mother nature for granted for a long time and hence we have to pass this test.

In a recent interview with a news portal, Sukhwinder Singh said that everyone has taken mother nature for granted and the new prayer song released by him is based on the acceptance of our mistake. According to Sukhwinder Singh, he is sure that everyone will become wiser after the pandemic comes to an end. The singer also urged fans to do everything they can to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sukhwinder Singh also added how keeping physical and mental strengths intact has now become the need of the hour. '"Almighty will guide everyone out of the woods," said the singer. Have a look at Sukhwinder Singh’s prayer song here:

According to reports, as of April 13, India has recorded more than 9000 active coronavirus cases. The deadly virus has resulted in the death of more than 300 people in India. The government of India has declared a lockdown in the country. Everyone is advised to stay at home by the medical experts. World Health Organisation has given out a few precautionary measures to curb the spread of the disease.

