Neha Kakkar Launches An Exclusive Masterclass For The Aspiring Singers; Details Inside

Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar has recently come up with an exclusive masterclass on FrontRow. Neha, who is now a celebrated singer, tells all about her journey and struggles as a singer, topped up with exclusive tips and techniques to hone one's singing and performing skills. Read on to know more about Neha Kakkar's masterclass.

Neha Kakkar's masterclass on singing

Neha Kakkar's songs like Mile Ho Tum, Sunny Sunny, Aankh Marey, Gali Gali, Coca Cola, Lamborghini, and many more have credited for the singer to have become one of the singing superstars in the music industry currently. The star who started singing since the age of four, along with her brother Tony Kakkar and Sonu Kakkar in Delhi speaks about her struggles, dreams and ambitions that led her to the way for stardom in Bollywood. She would also provide practical tips for people to improve their singing skills in her masterclass.

Talking about her masterclass in Frontrow, she talked about how important it is nowadays to leave a footprint of your song, so as to stand up in the competition. She talked about the methods one can apply to take their singing to a next level. Neha stated that the masterclass will give an aspiring singer a framework to become a good singer as well as a smart singer. The course can be availed by aspirants of all ages where she would teach about the lessons that she had learnt in her life herself. Apart from taking through the different elements required in learning music, the class would also teach about how to become a star.

She would also let the aspirants know about her own mistakes so that the others can stay safe from the same mistakes that she had made in her early career. On the other hand, if a professional singer wants to take up her class, she would give tips and techniques on how one can improve their live performance.

FrontRow is an online platform that provides in-depth skill-based courses at a nominal price. The platform was launched recently on December 8, 2020, and is conceptualised by IIT alumni and tech entrepreneurs Ishan Preet Singh, Mikhil Raj and Shubhadit Sharma. The platform will currently have masterclasses under six categories, with classes from renowned names like Neha Kakkar, Suresh Raina, Yuzvendra Chahal, Biswa Kalyan Rath and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

