Unseen Video Of The Day: Young Neha Kakkar In Bob Cut Singing Bhajan Looks Unrecognisable

Amid Neha Kakkar’s wedding rumours, here’s a throwback video of the singer from her childhood days. In the video, the actor is seen singing a religious song at a gathering. Neha Kakkar looks unrecognisable in the video. She is seen wearing a black outfit with a flower garland in her neck. The singer is also spotted donning a bob haircut with a bindi.

Fans in a huge number appreciated Neha Kakkar's video and also praised her struggle as she has grown to be a big name in the industry. Several users showered love for the singer with heart and love emoticons. Take a look at Neha Kakkar’s unseen video.

Neha Kakkar makes it Insta official with Rohanpreet Singh

On October 9, Neha Kakkar took to her Instagram to share a picture with Rohanpreet Singh. The singer shared the picture with the caption, "You're Mine" and ended it with the hashtag #NehuPreet. In the picture, Neha Kakkar was seen sitting on a couch as she leaned on Rohanpreet's shoulder who is spotted sitting on the floor for a picture.

Fans in huge numbers sent in wishes for Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh. Rohanpreet Singh also took to the comments section and showered love on Neha as he wrote, "Babuuuuuuuu i love youuuuu soooo much mera putt meri jaaaaanYES I AM ONLY YOURS MERI ZINDAGI". He also added numerous red-heart and heart-eye emoticons. Take a look at Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's picture.

Rohanpreet Singh also shared the same picture with the caption, "Meet My Zindagi!". Soon, stars like Kanika Mann, Jay Bhanushali, BallRaaj Syal, Heli Daruwala, Terence Lewis and many others congratulated the couple. Neha Kakkar's brother Tony Kakkar was also all hearts for the duo.

#NehuDaVyah

On October 11, Neha Kakkar posted a series of BTS pictures from her song, Diamond Da Challa on her Instagram. As seen in the photos, the singer donned a pretty pink ethnic attire and posed while standing in between of a field. Neha Kakkar completed her look with oxidised jewellery and open hair look. As a part of her caption, Neha penned her favourite line from her track, Diamond Da Challa.

She wrote, "Aaja Chal Vyah Karwaiye Lock Down Wich Katt Hone Kharche". She also called it her favourite line from Diamond Da Challa song. She then asked fans about their favourite line. Interestingly, Neha dropped a hint about her wedding as she concluded her caption with: 'Nehu Da Vyah'.

