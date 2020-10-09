Neha Kakkar Makes It Insta Official With Rohanpreet Singh, Says 'You're Mine'

Dating rumours of singers Rohanpreet Singh and Neha Kakkar have been grabbing the headlines for the past few weeks. Amid the rumours and speculations, Neha Kakkar's latest Instagram post seems to have given an official dating stamp. On October 9, Neha shared a picture on the feed of her social media featuring Rohanpreet and captioned it "You're mine". She also tagged Singh along with the hashtag, which read, "#NehaPreet". Scroll down to take a look at Neha Kakkar's recent Instagram post.

Neha makes it Insta official

Within a couple of hours, the post managed to garner more than 700k double-taps on the photo-sharing platform; and is still counting. On the other side, Rohanpreet Singh took to the comments section and showered love on Neha as he wrote, "Babuuuuuuuu i love youuuuu soooo much mera putt meri jaaaaanYES I AM ONLY YOURS MERI ZINDAGI". He also added numerous red-heart and heart-eye emoticons.

Celebrities such as Shraddha Arya, Vishal Dadlani, Terence Lewis, Sophie Choudry and Bharti Singh, among many others wished her congratulation in the comments box. Meanwhile, a section of fans also flooded the comments section with red-heart emoticons along with wishes for Neha and Rohanpreet. A fan wrote, "U both Soo cute" while another asserted, "Congratulations â¤ï¸ @rohanpreetsingh you deserve that best. So so happy for you both @nehakakkar".

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh

The rumours of their relationship started making rounds on the internet after they shared a video of themselves lip-synching to the song Challa. Later, a few pictures of them surfaced on social media, in which they were seen sitting on a couch with a gift basket, joined by his parents. Recently, Rohanpreet also called Neha ‘Meri Zindagi’ (My life) while congratulating her for 1 billion views on her song Mile Ho Tum. He showered praises on her and her brother Tony Kakkar for the song.

Who is Neha Kakkar's boyfriend?

Rohanpreet Singh is a singer, who made his singing debut with the 2017 song Bang Gang. He was a contestant of the show TV Rising Star 2. The show was won by Hemant Brijwasi. The singer took off on his singing journey with encouragement from his father. He started his journey with Saregama Lil Champs in the year 2007, where he became the First Runner Up.

