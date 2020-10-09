Neha Kakkar And Rohanpreet Singh's Combined Net Worth As They Announce Their Relationship

Neha Kakkar began her career after she participated in the singing reality show, Indian Idol 2. She dipped her toes in Bollywood with her debut as a chorus singer in the film, Meerabai Not Out. She garnered recognition after the release of her track titled Second Hand Jawani, from Cocktail. Neha's beau, Rohanpreet Singh, is also a singer. On October 9, the duo confirmed their relationship on social media. Here's a quick look at Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's net worth details.

Neha Kakkar's net worth

As per a report by Caknowledge.com, Neha Kakkar's net worth is estimated to be around Rs 24.75 crore ($3.5 million). Neha Kakkar's income is inclusive of her appearances in reality shows, and her music albums. The same report added that the singer charges Rs 8 to Rs10 lakhs per song in films.

Neha Kakkar recently featured in and voiced the song, Taaron Ke Shehar. Before this, she unveiled her album Diamond Da Challa, which was also well-received by fans. Neha Kakkar's song Dil Ko Karaar Aaya, starring Sidharth-Neha, hit 30M views within two weeks of its release.

Rohanpreet Singh's net worth

As per a report by Woodgram.com, Rohanpreet Singh's net worth is $100,000- $1Million which is somewhere around Rs 73.17 lakhs to Rs 7.31 crore. Rohanpreet appeared in the singing reality show Rising Star season 2 and also participated in Saregamapa Lil Champs, in which he became the first runner up, stated the report.

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's combined net worth

On one hand, Neha Kakkar's net worth is reported to be Rs 24.75 ($3.5 Million). Whereas, on the other hand, Rohanpreet Singh's net worth is estimated to be 73.17 lakhs to Rs 7.31 crore ($100,000- $1Million). By looking at the two reported figures, it is evident that Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's combined net worth is staggering.

Who is Rohanpreet Singh?

According to the same Woodgram.com report, Rohan was born and brought up in Patiala and he belongs to a Sikh family. Moreover, his father Gurinder Pal Singh was a sportsperson at the Punjab State Electricity Board. The singer also has 2 sisters- Rashminder Kaur and Amanpreet Kaur.

On October 9, Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh took to their respective Instagram handles and officially declared their relationship. "You’re Mine", wrote Neha. Whereas, Rohanpreet wrote, "Meet My Zindagi!". Take a look.

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

(Above pics source: Neha Kakkar/ Courtesy- Piyush Mehra; Rohanpreet Singh Instagram)

