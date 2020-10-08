Neha Kakkar Poses With Rumoured Beau Rohanpreet Singh In An Instagram Picture, See Here

Neha Kakkar recently made headlines as the rumour of her getting engaged is making rounds on the internet. Here is a picture of Neha Kakkar with her rumoured beau Rohanpreet Singh. In the picture, the duo is seen flashing a wide smile as they pose for a picture while sitting next to each other. Neha Kakkar is seen donning a Mickey Mouse printed shirt with bottoms while Rohanpreet Singh is spotted wearing a floral shirt.

Neha Kakkar opted for a soft makeup and completed it with an open hair look. Rohanpreet Singh posted the picture on his Instagram handle with the caption, “Shukar Hai Mere Rabba!”. (With God’s grace) He also added a folding hand, blessing and a heart emoticon with the picture. Fans in a huge number showered love on the duo’s picture and also asked them if they are getting married for real. Neha Kakkar also commented on the picture. She wrote, "Waheguru Ji! ♥ï¸".

Also Read| Rohanpreet Singh's biography: All you need to know about Neha Kakkar's rumoured boyfriend

Also Read| Neha Kakkar shares teaser for her duet with Darshan Raval, titled 'Teri Aankhon Mein'

Rohanpreet grooves with Neha Kakkar on Diamond Da Challa

Earlier, Rohanpreet Singh posted a video with Neha Kakkar. The duo was seen grooving on the latter’s song Diamond Da Challa. Both Neha and Rohanpreet was seen flashing wide smile and making goofy expressions as they enjoyed the song Diamond Da Challa. Rohanpreet Singh shared the video with an adorable caption.

He wrote, “#DiamondDaChalla With Most Beautiful DOLL ðŸ˜â¤ï¸ I’ve Never Seen Such a Beautiful Soul in my life ðŸ™Œ Amazing Song by One and Only The @nehakakkaâ¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸#ReelKaroFeelKaro #ReelItFeelIt”. Take a look at Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh’s video.

Also Read| Neha Kakkar expresses happiness as restaurants in Mumbai re-open after 6 months

Neha Kakkar shares promo for Teri Aankhon Mein

Neha Kakkar is all set to entertain her fans with a new song title Teri Aankhon Mein. It is a duet song with singer Darshan Raval. The actor recently shared the promo of the song on her Instagram. In the caption, she wrote, "There is more to this love story than meets the eye ðŸ˜âœ¨#TeriAankhonMein Teaser Out Now! This gorgeous track is releasing on 7th October at 11 AM, only on T-Series." Take a look at the promo of Teri Aankhon Mein.

According to the teaser, Teri Aankhon Mein showcases a love story full of ups and downs. The lyrics for Teri Aankhon Mein are written by Kumaar while the music was composed by Manan Bhardwaj. The music video for the song will feature actors Divya Khosla Kumar, Pearl V Puri, Diksha Singh, and Rohit Suchanti. Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru have co-directed the music video for Teri Aankhon Mein.

Also Read| Neha Kakkar's 'Mile Ho Tum' becomes India's 1st romantic song to cross 1 billion views

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.