Neha Kakkar Pens Favourite Line From 'Diamond Da Challa', Excited Fans Await Her Wedding

On October 11, Neha Kakkar took to her Instagram and posted a series of BTS pictures from her song, Diamond Da Challa. As seen in the photos, the singer pulled off a pretty pink ethnic attire and posed amid the greenery. As a part of her caption, Neha penned her favourite line from her track, Diamond Da Challa.

She wrote, 'Aaja Chal Vyah Karwaiye Lock Down Wich Katt Hone Kharche. This is my favourite line from Diamond Da Challa Song.' She then asked fans about their favourite line and concluded her caption with: 'Nehu Da Vyah'. Soon, netizens rushed to comment on her post.

A user wrote, 'My favourite same line aaja chl viah karvayie lockdown vich ghat honea kharche but aap karvayi nehu rohu veere ke sath Mai nai karva skti because I m just 13,' which roughly translates to 'It's my favourite line too. But you get married to Rohanpreet Singh, I can't because I am just 13.' As soon as Neha Kakkar caught a glimpse of the comment, she was quick to reply. Neha wrote, 'Awww' followed by a heart emoticon. Another fan also dropped a ring emoticon and tagged Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh. Many simply dropped hearts and fire emoticons on the post.

Neha Kakkar: '#NehuDaVyah'

Also Read | Neha Kakkar's 'Diamond da Challa' to Ammy Virk's 'Regret': New Punjabi songs to groove to

These comments came after Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh took to their respective Instagram handles and officially declared their relationship on October 9. 'You’re Mine', wrote Neha. Whereas, Rohanpreet wrote, 'Meet My Zindagi!'. Soon, stars like Kanika Mann, Jay Bhanushali, BallRaaj Syal, Heli Daruwala, Terence Lewis and many others congratulated the couple.

Also Read | Neha Kakkar poses with rumoured beau Rohanpreet Singh in an Instagram picture, see here

About Diamond Da Challa song

Neha Kakkar and Parmish Verma released their duet single titled Diamond Da Challa on August 26, 2020. The track is a colourful Holi themed love song that sees the duo cherish some adorable moments together. The music for Diamond Da Challa is given by Rajat Nagpal and the lyrics are penned by Vicky Sandhu. Gurinder Bawa has directed the video. The song hit 30 million views within a month of its release.

Also Read | Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh confirm their relationship, Shraddha Arya & others react

Also Read | Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's combined net worth as they announce their relationship

(Promo source: Neha Kakkar Instagram/ Courtesy: Piyush Mehra)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.