Neha Kakkar Shares 'goofy' BTS Video From The Sets Of 'Khayal Rakhya Kar'

Neha Kakkar took the internet by storm when she shared the picture of a fake baby bump. While her fans were busy sending her congratulating messages for her, Neha posted the poster of her new song, Khayal Rakhya Kar with husband Rohanpreet Singh. In the poster, she used the same picture where she is cradling baby bump with her husband. The singer took to her Instagram to share a BTS video from the sets of the music video.

Also Read: Neha Kakkar shares BTS video from new song with husband, his comment swoons fans

BTS video of Neha Kakkar's fake baby bump

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's song Khayal Rakhya Kar released on December 22. The song has received over 15 million views on YouTube. The Dilbar Dilbar singer took to her Instagram to share the BTS video of the music video. In the video, Neha can be seen enjoying Pani Puri while the video has been taken by her friend Raghav Sharma, who congratulates the couple. As soon as Rohan thanks him, Neha says 'Oh! Kick mara' while touching her fake baby bump. Neha can be seen wearing a denim jumpsuit while Rohan is wearing black teeshirt, brown leather jacket and jeans. Check out the video:

Also Read: Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's 'Khyaal Rakhya Kar' has pregnancy tale with a twist

Also Read: Neha Kakkar shares the 'funniest yet cutest' BTS video from the sets of Indian Idol 12

Neha Kakkar captioned the video as, Hehehehe.. @rohanpreetsingh ðŸ¤£ðŸ˜…ðŸ™ˆðŸ¥° Thank youuu for giving the best kind of love to #KhyaalRakhyaKar We’re Trending No.1 ðŸ˜♥ï¸ðŸ™ŒðŸ¼ P.S. Kaisa filter laga diya yahan ðŸ˜© @raghav.sharma.14661 Love you ðŸ¤—" Within two hours of uploading, the video has received 3.7 million views and the comment section is filled with heart emojis and comments like 'Cute couple'. Check out some of the comments here.

Khayal Rakhya Kar marks the third collaboration of Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh. Other songs sung by the duo are Nehu Da Vyah and Ex Calling. The song is composed by Rajat Nagpal and its lyrics are penned by Babbu. The video released under Desi Music Factory's YouTube Channel. Neha Kakkar's fake pregnancy received mixed reactions after the poster release. While few celebrated the move, netizens went on to troll the couple.

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh tied knots on October 24, 2020. The couple met on the set of their first song Nehu Da Vyah, according to Hindustan Times. The couple got married at Gurudwara and flooded their social media with their wedding pictures. Neha and Rohan decided to twin on the day of their wedding and wore light pink attire from Sabyasachi. Have a look:

Also Read: When did Neha Kakkar get married? See relationship timeline of Neha-Rohanpreet

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.