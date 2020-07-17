Neha Kakkar And Indian Idol 11 Winner Sunny Hindustani's Banter Is Too Cute To Miss

Neha Kakkar is one of the most celebrated singers in the Hindi film industry right now. The singing sensation has delivered several chartbuster songs like Aaj Blue Paani Paani to Coca Cola Tu. She is quite active on social media and interacts with her fan quite often. But before becoming the singing sensation, Neha had participated in Indian Idol 2 and was eliminated very soon. But since then, the ace singer has come a long way in her career, and now, she saw as the judge for Indian Idol season 10 and 11.

Fans have loved Neha as a judge in the hit reality TV show as she brings a lot of emotions and humour to the table. Over the two seasons of the show, she and Aditya Narayan have given some precious and iconic moments. Recently, Sunny Hindustani took to his Instagram and shared a video to show the bond he shares with the ace singer. Read here to know more about it.

Sunny Hindustani won season 11 of Indian Idol and since then he has gained a huge fan following. And even after the show got over, the Indian Idol 11 winner has been in touch with the contestants and the judges of the show. He recently took to his Instagram and shared a video where he was seen with Neha Kakar. Sunny shared a cute video on his profile on July 16.

In the video, both Sunny and Neha are seen enjoying the gala time that happened on the set of the show. Neha is seen giving a shootout to Sunny in the video as he records this selfie video. Neha is in the video is seen sporting a black sports top and black trousers. She completed her look with a white overall jacket in the video. While Sunny is seen in a navy blue checkered shirt.

Sunny captioned the video and wrote "I miss you @nehakakkar dii🥺. After which Neha replied to him and expressed "Awww.. Miss you too sunny 🤗 Keep growing!! 🙏🏼". Take look at the post here.

