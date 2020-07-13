Neha Kakkar Misses Concert Days, Shares Throwback Pictures; Check Them Out

The entire country is currently on hold, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Even in a confined situation, celebrities never fail to entertain their fans via social media. One such person is India's singing sensation, Neha Kakkar, who is often seen posting goofy pictures and videos of how she is spending her quarantine days. Recently the singer shared a post expressing how much she is missing her concert days. Keep reading:

Neha Kakkar missing her "concert days"

Neha Kakkar is one of those celebrities who is very active on social media. Recently, the singer took to her official Instagram handle to tell her fans how much she is missing her "concert days". The singer shared a series of pictures on Instagram that consists of images where Neha Kakkar can be seen performing on stage. The singer is seen wearing a blue outfit in these pictures.

Along with the photos, Neha also tagged all the people, including her costume designer and her photographer. Neha Kakkar has captioned the post, #NehaKakkarLive In Concert ðŸ’™#MajorMissing. Love the outfit by @nadinemerabi. MUAH: @ritikavatsmakeupandhair Styled by @stylebysugandhasood. ðŸ“¸ @themediatronic @amitaptephotography. #NehaKakkar (sic).

(Image Credit: Neha Kakkar IG)

Just as Neha Kakkar put these pictures out on her social media handle, it set the internet on fire. Fans went gaga over her amazing photographs, and it gained more than 1 million views in no- ime. She also received a lot of appreciation and love from her fans in the comment section.

Neha Kakkar's throwback picture with Kapil Sharma

Neha Kakkar is very active social media. She recently posted a throwback picture where she and Kapil Sharma look unrecognizably young. She can be seen sporting a black top with grey pants, while Kapil can be wearing a red shirt and brown pants. Both artists are looking into the distance away from the camera.

Neha achieved 40 million followers on Instagram

Apart from this, the singer recently reached 40 million followers on Instagram and celebrated her special day with some cake in a studio. In the clip, the star is seen happy over her follower count. It can be seen that Neha is holding a white cake which has - Congratulations on 40 million followers - written on it. The singer also added that this clearly must be a dream and called herself blessed.

