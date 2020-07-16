Neha Kakkar Can't Stop Laughing At Her Own Typing Error Meme; See Amusing Post

Singing sensation Neha Kakkar aptly knows how to keep her fans entertained amid the on-going coronavirus pandemic. Taking to her Instagram story, she was recently seen laughing at her own meme. Sharing her reaction, she uploaded the hilarious typo meme. Have a look at it here:

Neha Kakkar reacts to her meme:

The singer has shared a funny typing error meme which features her pictures. It indicates how one accidentally makes an error while using emoticons on their typing pad. Amid smiley emojis, a money emoticon is placed in the middle. The emoticons are described using a collage version of her picture. Neha reacted to the hilarious meme saying “Hahaha Right!”

While she was judging Indian Idol 11, she was massively trolled for her emotional breakdown after listening to the contestant’s stories. Series of memes about her crying heavily surfaced on social media. However, the singer gave back to the trolls in her own way by sharing a powerful post on Twitter.

The memes that surfaced online showcased her witty side, pictures of her breaking down was related to funny situations. However, the singer replied to all of them saying that people should make memes about her loud laughter too. Neha added that she is emotional and feels proud of it. According to her, many people now have become emotionless. But it doesn’t bother her. Neha further said that if she finds something funny, she will laugh her lungs out & if something makes her sad, she will continue to cry, irrelevant of what people make out of it. Check out her tweet here:

Meanwhile, Neha Kakkar recently announced that she has uploaded a new track on her YouTube channel. Titled House Party Mashup, it is a mixture of three-hit dance numbers Galli Galli, Maahi Ve & Aashiq Banaya Aapne. She urged fans to listen to the track as they chill at home amid the on-going coronavirus pandemic. The mashup was programmed by Aakash Rijia and mixed by Rahul M Sharma. The video of the mashup was shot by Prabhat Rajput. Have a look at her track here:

