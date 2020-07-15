Neha Kakkar's 'House Party Mashup' Video Is Nothing Short Of A Visual Treat, Watch Video

Neha Kakkar is a highly popular and celebrated name in Bollywood. The singing sensation has given listeners a plethora of chartbuster tracks from Aaj Blue Paani Paani to Coca Cola Tu. Neha Kakkar's list of smashing hits is never-ending, however her USP remains party tracks.

The absolute stunner celebrated the event of crossing 40+ million followers on Instagram with a cake cutting ceremony. Let's take a look at it-

Neha Kakkar recently took to her Instagram to share a post about her latest House Party Mashup video on available YouTube.

Neha Kakkar's House Party Mashup; Watch Video

As individuals are trying to maintain social distancing, and clubs still shut, the best way to celebrate any occasion is by organising a house party. When thinking about a party, there's no way you can miss out on Neha Kakkar's party songs. The O Saki Saki singer recently uploaded a tuneful video on her YouTube channel titled 'Neha Kakkar'. The pop star broke the news of this latest Youtube video of hers on Instagram with this beautiful post.

In this Youtube video, you can see Neha singing in the most adorable way, watch the House Party Mashup here-

Dressed in a voguish black ensemble, Neha Kakkar looks super-stylish in this video. Her skin looks flawless, radiant and, her soulful voice penetrates deep into one's heart. In this House Party Mashup, you can listen to unplugged versions of Neha Kakkar's party songs with a refreshing vibe. One can hear Neha Kakkar singing and amalgamation of Galli Galli Mein Phirta Hain, Maahi Ve, and Aashiq Banaya Aapne.

This Neha Kakkar's Party Songs Mashup is programmed by Aakash Rijia. Whereas it is recorded and mixed by Rahul M Sharma. Prabhat Rajput has shot this super-cute video of the Dilbar singer. In just three days of its release, this Neha Kakkar's House Party Mashup has crossed a whopping 1.6 million views and is trending on YouTube. Astonishingly, similar to her Instagram, Neha Kakkar also enjoys a humungous fanbase on her Youtube channel with over 10.3 million subscribers.

Neha Kakkar was recently in news for opting for a digital detox, but in no time Neha came back on social media. In fact, she is one of the most active Indian celebrities on social media. Seems like NK could not resist interacting with her fans whom she fondly calls 'Nehearts'.

