Neha Kakkar Presents Herself As 'aapki Golu Molu Nehu', Confesses To Getting 'motu'

During the COVID-19 lockdown, Neha Kakkar has stayed in touch with her massive fan following via social media. The popular playback singer constantly updates her Instagram with new photos and videos. Neha Kakkar recently shared a cute video on her Instagram story, in which she revealed that she was getting 'motu' due to the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown.

Neha Kakkar playfully reveals that she is gaining weight during the lockdown

[Image from Neha Kakkar Instagram]

Taking to her Instagram story, Neha Kakkar shared a video taken by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani. In the tag added to the Instagram story, Neha Kakkar writes, "Aapki Golu Molu Nehu. Lockdown mein Motu Ho Gayi Hai." She basically jokes that she has gained weight during the lockdown and calls herself Golu Molu Neha in the caption.

Just a day ago, on July 20, 2020, Neha Kakkar's mother celebrated her birthday. The singer even took to her social media to wish her mom on the occasion of her birthday. Neha Kakkar shared a photo of herself, alongside her mother and in the caption, she wrote, "Aap Duniya Ki Sabse Pyari Mom ho," calling her mother the cutest mom in the whole world.

On the work front, Neha Kakkar has been judging the singing reality TV show Indian Idol for the last two seasons. Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani will return as judges for this year's Indian Idol Season 12, which is set to release sometime in later 2020. Aditya Narayan will also return to the show as its host.

However, this year, the audition for Indian Idol will be very different compared to the previous seasons. Usually, Judges of Indian Idol travel to every major city in India personally to have a live audition with the contestants trying to win the show. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's audition will not be held at a live venue. Instead, all auditions will be virtual and contestants will have to send in their audition clips from their own homes.

Neha Kakkar even shared details about the upcoming Indian Idol Season 12 auditions on her social media page. The singer revealed that the online auditions will commence on July 25, 2020. She also mentioned that interested contestants will have to register on the SonyLIV app.

[Promo from Neha Kakkar Instagram]

