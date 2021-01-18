Neha Kakkar Warns Husband Rohanpreet Singh’s Ex-Girlfriends In Funny 'Ex Calling' Video

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh have been giving the audience major couple goals ever since the two have tied the knot. Recently, the couple created a video where Neha is seen warning husband Rohanpreet Singh's ex-girlfriend. Have a look at the adorable video of Neha and Rohanpreet as they enact his song Ex-calling.

Neha Kakkar warns Rohanpreet's ex-girlfriend

The audience has always loved watching Neha and Rohanpreet making cute couple videos on their Instagram. She shared a video of the two performing on his song Ex-calling. In the video, Rohanpreet is asking his ex to stay happy but not bother him. Neha, on the other hand, warns his ex that if she ever calls him, Neha will show her real side and take her case. Rohan stops her from getting angry in the video. Take a look at the video here.

Neha wrote that "try calling Rohanpreet and I will show you my real side". She wore a black top and a high waist black pant. Rohan wore a yellow checkered shirt and a blue turban in the video. Rohanpreet replied to the video writing that he loves her and she shouldn't worry about his ex-girlfriend. Many fans and celebrities wrote that the two are couple goals and extremely adorable. Take a look at some of the comments on Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's Instagram reel.

Image Credits: Neha Kakkar's Instagram

A sneak peek into Neha Kakkar's Instagram

Neha is often seen sharing videos and pictures with Rohanpreet. She shared a picture with him while celebrating their first Lohri after their wedding. Neha wore a green and pink traditional outfit while Rohanpreet wore a floral printed black suit. She also shared a video with him mentioning that she wakes up to his melodious voice every day. Rohanpreet is seen singing the song Do Gallaan to Neha. She wrote, "My View, My Morning, My Night, The Sound I live with!!! One and Only @rohanpreetsingh" She also shared a video from her current show Indian Idol. Neha and Rohan were seen telling the audience how their love story began. Rohanpreet mentioned that was asked to work with Neha for a music video and he did not refuse. He fell in love with her at first sight. Take a look at Neha Kakkar's videos and photo.

