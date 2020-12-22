Neha Kakkar Shares BTS Video From New Song With Husband, His Comment Swoons Fans

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh made headlines recently after she shared a picture of the couple cradling her baby bump. Fans and followers were quick to bombard the comments section of this photo on social with congratulatory messages for the newlyweds, thinking Neha is pregnant. The picture became viral within no time. A day later, Neha posted a poster of her new song, Khyaal Rakhya Kar, with the same image of them cradling her baby bump to put a rest to the assumption of her being pregnant and announced her new song. Read on to know about the latest video that Neha Kakkar shared on her Instagram.

Also Read | Neha Kakkar & Rohanpreet's 'Pyari' Chemistry In 'Khyaal Rakhya Kar' Leaves Fans Swooning

BTS video from Neha Kakkar's new song

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's new song titled Khyaal Rakhya Kar is all set to release on December 22. The Aankh Marey singer took to Instagram and shared a behind the scenes video from her new track. The couple can be seen cuddling on a hammock while the song Khyaal Rakhya Kar plays in the background. Neha Kakkar could be seen in an old lady avatar as she wore a pair of round glasses, a saree and tied her hair neatly, whereas Rohan was wearing a checkered shirt with a pair of jeans and white sneakers. Neha captioned the picture, "Tu Apna #KhyaalRakhyaKar @rohanpreetsingh ðŸ¤´ðŸ»♥ï¸♥ï¸ðŸ¤—ðŸ™ðŸ¼ðŸ˜‡ #NehuPreet" You can see the post here.

Also Read | Neha Kakkar Unveils 'Khyaal Rakhya Kar' Poster With Rohanpreet Singh

The post received more than 700k views within two hours of posting and the comments section was bombarded with heart and fire emojis by their fans and followers. Rohanpreet Singh commented saying, "Awww Mera Babuuuu Aap se Better Mera Khyaal Koi bhi Nai Rakh Sakta, Khud Main Bhi Nai..I Love You Ji!!!ðŸ‘¸ðŸ»â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ðŸ˜‡ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜". Rohan's comment garnered more than 4000 likes as well and had fans replying to his comment with hearts. You can see some of the comments here.

Also Read | Neha Kakkar & Rohanpreet Reveal About The Time When They Stopped Talking To Each Other

While it's sung by the husband-wife pair, the upcoming song's music has been composed by Rajat Nagpal and its lyrics are penned by Babbu. The music video of the Punjabi song will be released on Desi Music Factory's YouTube channel. Khyaal Rakhya Kar marks the couple's third collaboration after Nehu Da Vyaah and Ex Calling post their wedding. You can see the poster of their new song here.

Also Read | Neha Kakkar & Aditya Narayan Shake Their Leg With Mumbai Contestant On Indian Idol 2020

Image Credits: Neha Kakkar Official Instagram Account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.