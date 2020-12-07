Neha Kakkar & Rohanpreet Reveal About The Time When They Stopped Talking To Each Other

Singer Neha Kakkar and husband Rohanpreet Singh recently filmed for a new episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. The duo was seen answering some of the most awaited questions regarding their marriage on the show. They also revealed about the time when they both stopped talking to each other because of some reasons. Read on.

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh appear on The Kapil Sharma Show

According to a story by Zoom, on the Kapil Sharma show episode, Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh revealed that they met each other for the first time when they filmed their song Nehu Da Vyah. Neha revealed that the first thought that came to her mind when she first saw Rohanpreet was how cute he was. She then continued saying that she admired how Rohanpreet was so kind to everyone around him while they were filming. They soon started to talk when Rohanpreet asked for her Snapchat ID.

When Kapil asked about how the duo decided to get married so soon. To which, Neha replied that she was determined that she didn't want to be in a relationship at this point of her life and wanted to get married soon.

However, Rohanpreet was a bit apprehensive for getting married as he thought he was a bit young to marry. Neha then stated that after that conversation both of them stopped talking for a while until she received a drunk call from Rohanpreet where he expressed about his feelings for Neha and shared his intentions to get married. The episode can be checked out on Sony Liv portal as well as on Sony channel.

Neha Kakkar and singer Rohanpreet Singh got hitched at a romantic wedding on October 24 this year in Delhi. The photographs from their wedding ceremonies created a tremendous buzz online. A while ago, Neha's husband Rohanpreet Singh gave a sweet surprise for his wife on their one-month wedding anniversary when they visited Dubai to celebrate their one month anniversary. They visited Palazzo Versace Dubai and also shared a cinematic video of their celebration with fans on Instagram. In the video, Rohanpreet is seen surprising Neha with a well-decorated room, full of balloons and flowers.

