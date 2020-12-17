Neha Kakkar & Aditya Narayan Shake Their Leg With Mumbai Contestant On Indian Idol 2020

The grand premiere episode of Indian Idol 2020 will take place on Saturday, December 19. Judge Neha Kakkar and host of the show Aditya Narayan will be seen grooving with contestant Sayli in the episode. Read further to know what will happen in Indian Idol 2020's grand premiere episode.

Also Read | Aditya Narayan And Wife Shweta Agarwal Head Off For Their Honeymoon; See Photo

Neha and Aditya groove to music with Sayli

Sony Entertainment television has already started airing the 12th season of Indian Idol 2020. This weekend, the audience will get to witness the top 15 contestants of the show. Sayli Kamble, daughter of a COVID-19 frontline warrior impressed everyone on the Grand Premiere Episode. Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan made sure they did not miss out on any fun and joined Sayli on the stage. The two shook a leg with Sayli's family and friends and entertained the masses with their dance moves.

Image Source: PR Handout

Also Read | Recap 2020: Rana Daggubati, Neha Kakkar & Other Indian Celebs Who Tied The Knot This Year

Image Source: PR Handout

Earlier, Sayli had impressed judges with her outstanding performance at the gala round. In the upcoming episode, which was recently shot, Sayli's performance had deeply impressed the judges. They gave their comments saying,“Your musical notes are crystal clear and you sang with such precision, this shows the practice you have put into your singing and also reflects your passion towards it. God bless you!”

Image Source: PR Handout

Sayli was overwhelmed and said that she was glad that the judges thought she was capable of singing on a stage like this. She added, "I have always been a fan of this show and today I am singing on it, feels like magic! My dad is my inspiration who very bravely served earlier in the Navy and even though the pandemic struck, he took on the job of an ambulance driver to help save lives during the Covid-19 pandemic.” The judges were also seen motivating the Indian Idol 2020 contestants.

Also Read | Neha Kakkar Among Few Indian Stars Be Make It To Forbes Digital Stars; Rohanpreet Reacts

The top 15 finalists that the audience will get to witness are: Mohd Danish from Uttar Pradesh, Sireesha Bhagavatula from Andhra Pradesh, Vaishnav Girish from Kerala, Arunita Kanjilal and Anushka Banerjee from West Bengal, Anjali Gaikwad and Sayli Kishor Kamble from Maharashtra, Samyak Prasanna from Delhi, Nihal Tauro from Karnataka, Sahil Solanki from Haryana, Pawandeep Rajan from Uttarakhand, Shanmukha Priya from Andhra Pradesh, Sawai Bhatt from Rajasthan. To watch the episode, tune on to Sony Entertainment Television and watch Indian Idol 2020 “Ab Mausam Phir Hoga Awesome”, every Saturday and Sunday, 8 pm onwards.

Also Read | Aditya Narayan And Shweta Aggarwal To Tie The Knot On December 1

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.