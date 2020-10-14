Neha Kakkar's 'Nehu Da Vyah' Poster Leaves Vishal Dadlani & Badshah 'confused'; Know Why

Neha Kakkar recently shared a picture on Instagram where she was seen sitting with her beau Rohanpreet Singh. The picture shared looked like a music poster titled ‘Nehu Da Vyah’. The poster created a buzz among Neha Kakkar's fans and her comment section was flooded with congratulatory wishes. However, it also turned out to be a major confusion for many including singer Vishal Dadlani and rapper Badshah.

The singer mentioned that he is pretty confused and asked Neha to clear out whether she is getting married or it is a song featuring Rohanpreet Singh. He also added that she should probably tell that one should make preps for the wedding or promote a song. Rapper Badshah also had a similar reaction to 'Nehu Da Vyah' poster as he called it a major confusion.

In the music poster, Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are seen dressed in wedding outfits with the singer donning a pink ethnic outfit with her beau dressed in white paired with a yellow turban. ‘Neha Kakkar weds Rohanpreet Singh’ can also be spotted in the picture. The picture also showcased some song credits like lyrics and composition by Neha Kakkar, presented by Anshul Garg and produced under the banner of Desi Music Factory. Neha Kakkar's wedding date was also seen at the wedding that is October 21. Take a look at Nehu Da Vyah poster.

Also Read| Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's combined net worth as they announce their relationship

Fans in huge numbers sent in wishes for Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh. The singer's beau Rohanpreet Singh also showered love for Neha Kakkar as he wrote, "I love you nehu babuuu @nehakakkar â¤ï¸ðŸ˜ðŸ˜‡ðŸ™ˆ". Neha Kakkar's brother Tony Kakkar was also all praises for his sister. Take a look.

Also Read| When Indian Idol contestant forcibly kissed Neha Kakkar on stage leaving judges fumed

Neha Kakkar makes it Insta official with Rohanpreet Singh

On October 9, Neha Kakkar took to her Instagram to share a picture with Rohanpreet Singh. The singer shared the picture with the caption, "You're Mine" and ended it with the hashtag #NehuPreet. In the picture, Neha Kakkar was seen sitting on a couch as she leaned on Rohanpreet's shoulder who is spotted sitting on the floor for a picture.

Fans in huge numbers sent in wishes for Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh. Rohanpreet Singh also took to the comments section and showered love on Neha as he wrote, "Babuuuuuuuu i love youuuuu soooo much mera putt meri jaaaaanYES I AM ONLY YOURS MERI ZINDAGI". He also added numerous red-heart and heart-eye emoticons. Take a look at Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's picture.

Also Read| Neha Kakkar pens favourite line from 'Diamond Da Challa', excited fans await her wedding

Rohanpreet Singh also shared the same picture with the caption, "Meet My Zindagi!". Soon, stars like Kanika Mann, Jay Bhanushali, BallRaaj Syal, Heli Daruwala, Terence Lewis and many others congratulated the couple. Neha Kakkar's brother Tony Kakkar was also all hearts for the duo.

Also Read| Unseen video of the day: Young Neha Kakkar in bob cut singing bhajan looks unrecognisable

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.