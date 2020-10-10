When Indian Idol Contestant Forcibly Kissed Neha Kakkar On Stage Leaving Judges Fumed

Singers Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani and Anu Malik were the judges on the eleventh season of the popular singing reality show, Indian Idol. When the auditions of the show took place, a contestant named Milan Rajput took everyone by surprise with his over-the-board affection towards Neha Kakkar. When the Diamond Da Challa singer went on the stage to greet him, he inappropriately tried to plant a kiss on Neha's cheeks.

A video of the same surfaced on the internet. As revealed in the clip, Milan, all dressed up in a traditional Rajasthani outfit, brought several gifts for Neha Kakkar. He carried a teddy bear and some other gifts wrapped up in a pink paper. At first, Milan expressed that he was a huge fan of Anu Malik. When Vishal interrupted him and asked him about the gifts, Milan mentioned that the gifts were for Neha Kakkar.

As soon as Neha walked on the stage, Milan held Neha’s hand and expressed his feelings for her. More so, he also went down on his knee and asked her to marry him. Interestingly, Mikan had a tattoo on his hand with Neha's initials. The host of the show, Aditya Narayan, jokingly interrupted the duo and was surprised to see the tattoo on his hand.

After Neha received the teddy bear from him, the Indian Idol contestant went on to forcibly kiss her, leaving all the judges on the panel, as well as Aditya, startled. Sony TV's official Twitter handle had posted a video of the same; however, later it was removed by the makers of the show as it received backlash from netizens. Check out the video below shared by a YouTuber user.

When a netizen tagged Vishal and fumed on Twitter, the judge was quick to react. In his tweet, Vishal remarked that he suggested calling the police, but Neha decided to let the guy off the hook. Vishal continued that the contestant definitely needed psychiatric help, and the team would try to help him get that if they could.

Indian Idol 12 promo

Sony TV is returning with the 12th season of Indian Idol. On October 1, Neha Kakkar took to her Instagram and posted a video that featured Vishal Dadlani, Himesh Reshammiya and her on the sets of Indian Idol 12. Sharing the clip, Neha wrote, 'We’re Back!! #IndianIdol12'.

In the eleventh season of the show Indian Idol, Sunny Hindustani was declared winner by Aditya Narayan. Sunny hailed from a small town in Bathinda and was once a cobbler by profession. His win left everyone teary-eyed and emotional.

