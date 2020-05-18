Neha Kakkar Sings ‘I Will Always Love You’ As An Ode To Whitney Houston; See Fans React

Neha Kakkar sure knows how to keep her fans engaged. The singer, celebrity judge and passionate selfie video enthusiast shared another one of her signature selfie-video. This time there was no background music, but only her graceful vocals enough to mesmerise her fans who took to the comments to compliment the song. Neha Kakkar surprised her fans with her version of classic hit by Whitney Houston, the ballad song, I will always love you.

Neha Kakkar surprises her fans with a beautiful version of ‘I will always love you’

The song I will always love you released back in the year 1992. It was the reason Whitney Houston’s Essential Album received the Record of the Year at the Grammy in the following year. The hit song has had several remakes and versions. The latest edition to the same is in Neha Kakkar’s voice. In the video that Neha Kakkar shared on her Instagram, one can see that she is dressed in her home clothes. The simple, sombre Neha manages to hit the high notes of the song in just a few seconds in the video. Neha Kakkar did not simply share the video, but she recorded it over a funny filter which makes the video more interesting. Neha Kakkar singing I will always love you is just what you need to make the lockdown boredom go away.

Check out the video that Neha Kakkar shared on her Instagram this morning

Neha Kakkar shared the singing video on her Instagram on a summer morning of May 18, 2020. She wrote, “I will always love you....#NehaKakkar Song by @whitneyhouston ðŸ™ŒðŸ¼#WhitneyHouston #NehuDiaries #IwillAlwaysLoveYou.” Her singing received several reactions from her fans. One fan wrote that it was a nice surprise and another one wrote that the singing made her day. Many others were all hearts for the singer.

Neha Kakkar’s fans were quick to react to the singer’s sudden surprise

Snippet Credits: Neha Kakkar's photos on Instagram

Neha Kakkar has kept her fans engaged throughout the long lockdown. She has been sharing throwbacks and also snips from her judging stint on Indian Idol. The singer is always engaging with her followers and fans.

