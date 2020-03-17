Neha Kakkar 'slapped' TikTok Star Riyaz Ali In A Viral Video? Watch

Neha Kakkar is one of the most loved stars in the country. The singer is a beloved judge on singing reality shows and is also one of the most famous singers in the country. Over the years, Neha Kakkar has grown tremendously in popularity due to her songs. She is an avid social media user and keeps her fans posted on the latest happenings in her life.

Neha Kakkar "Slapped" TikTok star Riyaz Ali in a viral video?

Also Read | Aditya Narayan's Collaborations With Dhvani Bhanushali, Neha Kakkar & Palak Muchhal

One of her latest songs, Goa Beach, was released not too long ago and fans loved the song. The song was catchy and the video too was something that was appreciated by fans. The song featured Tony Kakkar and Neha with several other singers like Aditya Narayan, Kat, and Anshul Garg. The song was a huge success and fans loved to groove to it. The song has already crossed over 85 million views and is growing tremendously. The song has also garnered over a million likes on YouTube alone.

Also Read | Neha Kakkar Sure Knows How To Rock Different Denim Styles And Here's Proof; See Pics

Recently, a video surfaced on the internet where Neha Kakkar can be seen slapping a popular TikTok celebrity while grooving to her own song. In the video, TikTok star Riyaz Ali is seen getting slapped by Neha as soon as the song starts. Neha did this in a jovial manner; however, Riyaz was stunned by her action. Soon, as the video progresses, viewers also noticed Tony Kakkar who playfully consoles the stunned TikTok star.

Also Read | Neha Kakkar Knows How To Look Drop-dead Gorgeous In White Outfits

Mahira Sharma from Bigg Boss was also seen in the video who was stunned as well by Neha’s supposed slap to Riyaz. Earlier, Mahira was seen in Baarish, a music video by Tony Kakkar alongside Paras Chhabra. Neha Kakkar's video has since then gone viral and has been doing rounds on the internet.

Also Read | Neha Kakkar Knows How To Flaunt Crop-tops Like A Diva; Pics Inside

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.