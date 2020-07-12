Neha Kakkar's Popular Songs That Have Been Composed By Meet Bros

Neha Kakkar and Meet Bros are two very talented and extremely popular names in the Indian music industry. The two are one of the finest playback singers and composers, respectively. Here are some of the best of Neha Kakkar’s songs, composed by Meet Bros. Read ahead to know-

Neha Kakkar songs composed by Meet Bros

We Will Rock the World

Neha Kakkar collaborated with Meet Bros for the first time for We Will Rock the World track. It is from 2015 movie Calendar Girls. The song is sung by Meet Bros Anjjan and Neha Kakkar, with additional vocal by Khushboo Grewal. The lyrics are written by Kumaar and the music is composed by Meet Bros Anjjan. It is an uplifting dance number.

Tu Ishq Mera

Released in 2015, Hate Story 3 has sensual track Tu Ishq Mera. It is sung by Neha Kakkar and Meet Bros. The music is composed by Meet Bros with lyrics by Kumaar. The video features Daisy Shah and Karan Singh Grover. Tu Ishq Mera has more than 20 million views on YouTube.

Gal Ban Gayi

Gal Ban Gayi is a single sung by Neha Kakkar, Meet Bros and Sukhbir. The rap is performed by Yo Yo Honey Singh. The lyrics are penned down by Kumaar with music composed by Meet Bros. The video feature Vidyut Jammwal and Urvashi Rautela. Gal Ban Gayi has crossed 115 million views on YouTube. It is a recreation of an old song of the same with by Sukhbir.

Main Tera Boyfriend

Arijit Singh, Neha Kakkar and Meet Bros voiced Main Tera Boyfriend from Raabta. Kumar wrote the lyrics with music by Meet Bros. The video feature Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon. The song has surpassed 360 million views on YouTube. Main Tera Boyfriend is reportedly a remake version of the song Na Na Na Na by J Star.

Aa Toh Sahi

Judwaa 2 starring Varun Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez has Aa Toh Sahi song. The peppy track is sung by Neha Kakkar and Meet Bros with rap by Roach Killa. The lyrics are penned by Sonu Saggu and the music is composed by Meet Bros. Aa Toh Sahi has more than 70 million views on YouTube.

Talli Tonight

2018 movie Veerey Ki Wedding has the dance number Talli Tonight. It is voiced by Meet Bros, Deep Money and Neha Kakkar with rap by Meet Bros and Mellow D. The lyrics are written by Kumaar with music by Meet Bros. The video features Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda and Jimmy Shergill.

Lamborghini

Lamborghini song is from Jai Mummy Di movie, released in 2019. It is sung by Meet Bros, Neha Kakkar and Jassie Gill. The music is composed by Meet Bros with lyrics by Kumaar. The video features Sunny Singh, Sonnalli Seygall, Neha Kakkar and Jassie Gill. The track has 75 million+ views on YouTube.

