Neha Kakkar Unveils The Release Date Of 'Puchda Hi Nahin' Featuring Rohit Khandelwal

One of the singing sensations of current times, Neha Kakkar, is at a career-high as the singer has carved a niche for herself in the industry. The Dilbar singer has a big fanbase on social media with a whopping 30 million followers on Instagram. Neha is also very active on social media, especially Instagram and recently made an official announcement on her Instagram handle about the release of her new song. The track will be released tomorrow i.e. on December 8, 2019.

Neha Kakkar's Puchda Hi Nahin, out tomorrow

Puchda Hi Nahi, as the name suggests, will be a Punjabi track sung by Neha which will also feature Mr World 2016 winner Rohit Khandelwal. Neha captioned the post writing, "#PuchdaHiNahin out on 8th Dec 🥰😇 . . . #NehaKakkar #RohitKhandelwal #PunjabiSong".

A couple of days prior to the official announcement, Neha also took to Instagram to share a picture with Rohit, sharing the first look of the song with her fans. While Rohit was all hearts in the comment's section of the song, Neha's brother Tony, too could not stop himself from expressing his excitement by commenting, "Yayyyyy can’t wait my favourite song nehuuuuuuu♥️♥️🔥"

Apart from the song release, Neha is all set for her live performance for the very first time in Mumbai. Her concert will be held in Borivali, Mumbai today, i.e December 7, 2019, and will be accompanied by Indian Idol fame Vibhor Parashar and Kunal Pandit on the stage.

