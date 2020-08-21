Neha Kakkar Unveils First Look Of Her New Song 'Diamond Da Challa'; Announces Release Date

On Friday morning, August 21, Neha Kakkar unveiled the first look poster of her upcoming song, Diamond Da Challa. The track is directed by Gurinder Bawa and stars Parmish Verma. As seen in the poster, Neha and Parmish's faces are splashed with colours, which hints at the album being about the festival of colours. Coloured water can be seen spattering in the backdrop. Along with the poster of Diamond Da Challa, Neha Kakkar revealed that the new track will be released on August 26, 2020.

As soon as Neha Kakkar shared the first look poster, fans congratulated her for the new venture. A user wrote, "My heart is overflowing with excitement. You as always look so incredibly beautiful Nehu. Thank you for giving us so many incredible blessings." A fan also requested the Kalla Sohna Nai singer to do a live session on Instagram. "Mam please can you come live before releasing this song?" asked the user.

Diamond Da Challa first look

Diamond Da Challa song is presented by Anshul Garg. The lyrics of the song are penned by Vicky Sandhu and the music is composed by Rajat Nagpal. However, further details about the storyline of the song are not revealed yet. Earlier, Neha Kakkar posted a picture with Anshul Garg and Parmish Verma and gave a peek into the sets of the song. The trio was seen sitting on a bench, and the backdrop looked like a well-designed place with pretty interiors and architecture.

Neha Kakkar's songs

Before Diamond Da Challa, Neha Kakkar's song, Dil Ko Karaar Aaya, starring Sidharth Shukla and Neha Sharma received much-love from the audience. Yasser Desai also voiced the song along with Neha. Presented by Anshul Garg, the number hit 30M views within two weeks of its release. The posters and BTS clips shared by Neha Sharma and Sidharth created quite a buzz amongst fans.

Reviewing Neha Kakkar's song Dil Ko Karaar Aaya, a user wrote, "Can't stop listening to this beautiful song. Beautiful actors Beautiful voice Sidharth you are the best." Whereas, another fan wrote, "The beautiful music, Yassir voice just take us to another world. On that hot romantic love chemistry of Sidharth & Neha. Overall, a beautiful song just our love keep multiplying." Meanwhile, the first look of Diamond Da Challa has amped up the expectations of the audience.

