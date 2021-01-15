Neha Kakkar Cannot Stop Laughing As Brother Tony Takes Jibe At His Own Song; Read Details

Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar have delivered some hit songs over the years and have teamed up again. The singers have collaborated to release their first song of 2021 which is titled as Gale Lagana Hai. Recently, Tony Kakkar took a jibe at his own song's lyrics in order to promote his new song. The hilarious post was shared by his sister Neha on her Instagram stories and she can't stop laughing about the same. Read further ahead to know what Tony said.

Tony Kakkar takes a jibe at his song's lyrics

Neha Kakkar shared a post on her Instagram stories wherein her brother Tony Kakkar has taken a fun dig at one of his own songs. About his and Neha's upcoming song, Tony wrote, ''Its a romantic song. So #GaleLaganaHai lagana hai lagana hai lagana hai nahi hoga.'' Neha shared the post by saying, 'Hahahaha...true!' It appears that Tony is hitting back at his trolls who have been commenting abut his songs.

Gale Lagana Hai release date is announced to be January 18 by the singer duo. Neha Kakkar's new song will star popular television actors Shivin Narang and Nia Sharma in the music video. The poster of the song was shared by Neha on Instagram. Tony Kakkar is not only going to sing the song but also has penned the lyrics for the same.

The news of Neha Kakkar's new song has exited her fans very much. They have commented on the post saying that they are eagerly waiting for the song to release. The song will also see the fresh pairing of Shivin and Nia which is something the fans are looking forward to.

Neha Kakkar's songs have become instant party anthems. Some of her most popular songs are Dilbar from the movie Satyamev Jayate which has 963 million views on YouTube, Aankh Maare from the movie Simmba has 993 million views on YouTube, Mile Ho Tum has one billion views on YouTube and Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi has 366 million views on YouTube. She also recently released another song titled as Khyaal Rakhiya Kar. The poster of this song made her fans believe that she and husband Rohanpreet are expecting their first child.

Image courtesy- @nehakakkar Instagram

