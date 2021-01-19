Neha Kakkar's 'Gale Lagana Hai' Song Starring Nia & Shivin Is All About Unconditional Love

Nia Sharma and Shivin Narang featuring in a new soulful music video Gale Lagana Hai has released on Monday, January 18, 2021. Crooned by Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar, the lyrics of this heart touching song is penned down by Tony Kakkar. The music video of Gale Lagana Hai is all about unconditional love and romance.

This heart-wrenching song articulates the story of a woman who gets to know that her husband, who is in the Indian Army, has passed away. The video begins with a few soldiers walk towards a house with a suitcase on a rainy day. As they approach the house, Nia Sharma comes out and they hand over the suitcase and salute her. The next scene shows her breaking down as she opens the case and hugs her husband’s uniform.

As Nia Sharma goes on to take a look at the things in the suitcase, she recalls all the fond memories of her husband and the video shows a flashback of it. Right from the pickle bottle, his hat, to his blanket, the actor remembers all of it which is truly heartbreaking. The video ends with her visiting a cemetery and soon sees a shooting star. And while she looks at it, Shivin comes from behind and holds her hand and soon disappears leaving Nia heartbroken. The song's melancholic lyrics trace the feeling of keeping up with the promise of love. Watch the video below.

Fans have been going gaga over this video, they also took to the microblogging site to the trend the song with # GaleLaganaHai. They lauded the duo with heaps of praise for their acting skills and storyline. Netizens could not stop gushing over how addictive the music video and the lyrics of the song is. One of the users said, “One of the best song I have heard #GaleLaganaHai my mom cried while listening. Too emotional. Very heart touching ♥ ❤ you did the best”. While the other one said, “Beautiful composition @TonyKakkar ..n very different from ur usual songs...just loved it..✌❤..best wishes...lots of luv”. Check out a few more fan reactions below.

Harrr Baar ki tarah main fir se aapki fan bnnn gyii aur jbb gaane me #TonyKakkar #NehaKakkar ki voice ho tbbb toh woh super hit h #GaleLaganaHai touched my heart deeply❤️ — Dieheart fan of Shehnaaz kaur Gill(FC) (@Shivi70409863) January 19, 2021

One of the best song I had listen #GaleLaganaHai my mom cried while listening.

Too emotional. Very heart touching ♥ 💙 ❤ you did the best — Mahi (@Mahi82042995) January 19, 2021

Pasand ?? I Just Loved Itttt !!#GaleLaganaHai Is Really Beautiful 💙💛 — Amber Amaal ♪ (@AmberSheikhShe1) January 19, 2021

3 MILLION views just in a dayyy !! 💯💯💯woahooo 👏🏻👏🏻 more more more to comeee ♥️ #GaleLaganaHai



If you haven’t watched then here you goo 👉 https://t.co/3PXVhTfjfh watch it now ! @Theniasharma @shivin7 @iAmNehaKakkar @TonyKakkar pic.twitter.com/SOqCksCvhw — sshhhaah ! 🤍 (@shahh_f) January 19, 2021

