Fans Hail Neha Kakkar's New Song 'Moscow Mashuka' With Honey Singh, Call It 'blockbuster'

Neha Kakkar and Yo Yo Honey Singh's new song, Moscow Mashuka came out on April 14. The song within 10 days has received much love, praise, and comments. The song is a mix of Punjabi and the Russian language. The Russian vocals of the song are sung by Ekaterina Sizova. The song has been all over social media lately. Fans have taken to their social media handles to share videos of them dancing to the song. Many of them have commented on Neha Kakkar and Yo Yo Honey Singh's new song, Moscow Mashuka. Listed below are the various fan reactions to the hit song, Moscow Mashuka.

Neha Kakkar's new release Moscow Mashuka fan reaction

Earth was healing and then Neha kakkar sang “#MoscowMashuka “ — thatIndianGuy (@InquisitiveYash) April 15, 2020

Moscow Mashuka Reaction | YO YO Honey Singh Feat. Neha Kakkar | Smile With Garimahttps://t.co/7H4hqcjOOo#smilewithgarima#LockdownExtended #StayHomeStaySafe — Garima (@MeeGarima) April 15, 2020

@asliyoyo brother look, #MoscowMashuka is on no 28,your highest charting single since your comeback...

this is the yo yo everyone loves. keep it punjabj/raw/ hardcore gangsta hiphop.. 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/mHEa0VZSx3 — Luvpreet Singh (@heer_luv) April 16, 2020

Moscow Mashuka...what a block buster...enjoying this new song... Loved it😍😍 — Diksha Mishra (@DikshaM07768234) April 15, 2020

