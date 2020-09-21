Neha Kakkar-Sunny Kaushal's 'Taaron Ke Sheher' Hits No.1 Position; Latter Thanks His Fans

Actor Sunny Kaushal recently took to Instagram to share a ‘thank you’ note for all the love that he has received for his music video of Taaron Ke Sheher. In the post, the actor has also mentioned how the song has been trending on No. 1 position on YouTube, even though it was only released a day prior. The video features a song sung by Neha Kakkar and Jubin Nautiyal which has been catching up quickly with the listeners around the country.

Sunny Kaushal thanks fans

Actor Sunny Kaushal recently put up a ‘thank you’ note for his fans who endlessly showered the song Taaron Ke Sheher with love and support. He uploaded a poster of the song where he could be seen hugging singer Neha Kakkar who also plays a pivotal role in the music video. The two artists play lovers in the video, who have been trying to survive together against all odds.

In the caption for the post, Sunny Kaushal mentioned how touched he is, by the success of the song. He wrote that this is the kind of love from his fans, that makes him reach for the stars. He has also mentioned that the song is currently trending on Number 1 position of YouTube India and is also the most-viewed video worldwide. He has also thanked his fans and followers for the endless support that made such a development possible. Have a look at the post here.

In the comments section of the post, Sunny Kaushal’s fans congratulated the actor on the success of the song. They also spoke highly of Neha Kakka’s voice which carries the video well. A few of his fans have used emoticons to express themselves better. Have a look at a few comments here.

The song Taaron Ke Sheher has been sung by Jubin Nautiyal and Neha Kakkar, who also plays a key role in the video along with Sunny Kaushal. The song has been written and composed by Jaani while the direction has been done by Arvindr Khaira. The song narrates the story of two lovers who land in trouble after pulling off a few illegal activities for cash. The song currently has 13,202,733 views on YouTube and has been gaining more rapidly. Have a look at the video of Taaron Ke Sheher here.

