Neha Sharma & Sid's 'Thoda Thoda Pyaar' Review: Stebin's Voice Shines In This Love Story

Valentine’s Day is just two days away. Ahead of this special day, Neha Sharma and Sidharth Malhotra have presented a brand-new love story in their music video, Thoda Thoda Pyaar. This music video was released today, February 12, 2021, and has been sung by Stebin Ben. So now that Thoda Thoda Pyaar music video has finally premiered, here is a detailed review of this new love track.

Thoda Thoda Pyaar song review

Name: Thoda Thoda Pyaar

Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Neha Sharma

Director: Bosco Leslie Martis

Singer: Stebin Ben

Music Composer: Nilesh Ahuja

The Plot

Thoda Thoda Pyaar revolves Jimmy, a bakery and café owner, and Natasha, a blogger. One fine day, Natasha visits Jimmy’s Café and plans to blog about it and its food. Jimmy falls for Natasha right from her first visit. Their mutual love for food soon blossoms into a friendship. But Natasha already has a boyfriend. This plot twist complicates their friendship and Jimmy’s love for Natasha.

Watch Thoda Thoda Pyaar music video

What works?

Stebin Ben’s voice provides a perfect background narration to this simple love story. Neha and Sidharth have never shared screen space before. Hence, their pairing brings an overall freshness to the track. The Thoda Thoda Pyaar music video is simple, hence the lyrics of the song gel well with the visuals. Kumaar’s lyrical prowess is once again proven through this breezy Valentine’s Day special track.

What doesn’t?

Thoda Thoda Pyaar’s story is simple but seems a bit superficial. Apart from the plot, one of the biggest issues with the music video are the multiple jump cuts. Jump cuts are used to show passage of time, hence a few visual jerks are fine. But Thoda Thoda Pyaar video has plenty of jump cuts that affects the continuity and the audience’s connection with the visuals. In a couple scenes, the camera even seems to have lost its focus. These technical issues harm the music video and thus the overall output.

Final thoughts

Thoda Thoda Pyaar is a simple Valentine’s Day track. A simple story with simple visuals. Its technical issues are a cause of concern but can be ignored when it comes to the song’s soulful lyrics. Stebin Ben, Nilesh Ahuja, and Kumaar have done a fabulous job and might have a hit single on their hands.

Ratings

3/5

