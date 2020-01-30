NERVO's Best Tracks That All Electro-dance Music Fans Must Listen To

Nervo is an Australian DJ duo comprising of twin sisters Olivia and Miriam Nervo. They started their career in 2005, and when they were 18 when they were signed as DJs by Sony/ATV Music Publishing. They have been known for composing electro, house, and progressive house music and have worked with DJs like Afrojack and David Guetta. The Nervo twins are also speculated to be the highest-paid female DJs. Their song When Love Takes Over also won a Grammy for best dance recording. Here is a list of the best Nervo songs.

Best of Nervo Songs

NERVO - People Grinnin'

This Nervo song was made in collaboration with The Child of Lov. This song starts with the vocal and soon we can hear the house beats roll. This song was one of the best Nervo songs as it was on top of major dance music charts and stayed there for about 14 weeks. It has over 500k views on YouTube.

NERVO - The Other Boys

This 2015 song was made by Nervo and features Kylie Minogue, Jake Shears, & Nile Rodgers. This song has uncontrollable beats and the accompanying lyrics, which is what makes this song one of the best Nervo songs. It has over 5 million views on YouTube and was on top of the music charts for a long time when it released.

NERVO - You're Gonna Love Again

This 2012 song was made in collaboration with Avicii and ‎Matt Schwartz‎. This song starts with the lyrical which id followed by a huge explosion of progressive house beats and the chorus of You're Gonna Love Again gives the lovely vibes which the song intends to share. It has over 18 million views on YouTube.

NERVO - Hold On

This Nervo song is an example of how good the Nervo twins are. This original track about friendship stars with the chorus and is followed by bass drum beats, and the synth makes the song much more enjoyable. It has over 12 million views on YouTube.

