ZEDD's Best Tracks That All Electro-dance Music Fans Must Listen To

Zedd is one of the most celebrated DJs in the world. Since he started his career, he has been dropping hits that have been loved by EDM fans. Most of his tracks have been seen in the top of most of the charts. Even before he became a mainstream artist, he was recognized in the community due to his friends in the industry. Zedd has worked with likes of Hailee Steinfeld, Maren Morris, and Grey. Zedd also has played at big states like Tomorrowland and Ultra Music Festival. Here is a list of the best Zedd songs.

Read Also | W&W's Best Tracks That All Electro-dance Music Fans Must Listen To

Zedd-Clarity

It is undoubtedly the biggest hit of Zedd's career to date. This song was responsible for giving the new fish in the pond a chance to flourish. This career-making song features Foxes whose beautiful voice makes this song in perfect sync with the iconic synths. This is followed by a drop which is full of surprise for the listener. This song is regarded as one of the first cross-genre anthems. It has over 260 million views on YouTube.

Read Also|DVBBS's Best Tracks That All Electro-dance Music Fans Must Listen To

Zedd-Spectrum

This 2012 Zedd song is one of the most melodious songs of modern dance music. Its bright and bouncy beats make it the perfect party song. This song was made in collaboration with Matthew Koma, and this mesmerizing song will take you back in time with its beats. It has about 34 million views on YouTube.

Read Also|Vini Vici's Best Tracks That All Psytrance Music Fans Must Listen To

Zedd-Middle

Zedd has been releasing many tracks which, after releasing, have seen the success in a short time. This 2018 song was made in collaboration with country star Maren Morris and Grey. With strong lyrics and equally strong beats, this song is a masterpiece. It has over 82 million views on YouTube and is one of the best Zedd songs.

Read Also|Above And Beyond's Best Tracks All Electro-dance Music Fans Must Listen To

Zedd-Beautiful Now

This 2014 song was made in collaboration with Jon Bellion. It starts with the slow lyrics followed by a deep drop which will make you get up and dance. This song has over 159 million views on YouTube and has been considered one of the best Zedd songs by music enthusiasts.

(Image courtesy: Zedd Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.