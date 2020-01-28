W&W's Best Tracks That All Electro-dance Music Fans Must Listen To

W&W is a Dutch DJ and record producer duo. Willem van Hanegem and Ward van der Harst make up this Djing group. They started their careers by making trance music before they started making electro house and big room house music. Today, W&W has become one of the biggest names in the EDM world and has even played at every major stage in the world. They have collaborated with DJ’s like Hardwell, Dimitri Vegas, Like Mike and many more.

Today, they even own their own recording company by the name 'Mainstage Music'. Their traces are mostly big room house and progressive house scene. Here is a list of their best W & W songs that you must listen too.

W&W-Live The Night

This 2016 song is one of the most loved W&W songs. It was made in collaboration with Hardwell & Lil Jon. The synthetic beats and gradual drop with Lil Jon’s shootouts make this one of the best W&W songs. It has over 12 million views on YouTube.

Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike vs W&W-Arcade

This W&W song was made in collaboration with Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike. This song features beats similar to a retro video game and the video of this song does justice. Its slow yet engaging beats have got more than 23 million views on YouTube and are one of the best W&W songs.

W&W - Rave After Rave

This song is an original W&W mix. This song has a mesmerising tone to it and the vibes of this song feels like you are partying on the beautiful beaches of the Caribbean. This song has over 12 million views on YouTube and is still rocking the hearts of fans with its beats.

W&W-Whatcha Need

This 2017 song is an original song composed by W&W and was released under the banner of 'Mainstage Music'. This song is a fusion of all kinds of genres but it still holds the signature W&W sound which the fans love so much. This song has varying beats and has over 2.8 million views on YouTube.

