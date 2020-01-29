Swedish House Mafia's Best Tracks That All Electro-dance Music Fans Must Listen To

Swedish House Mafia is a dance music composing super-group. The progressive house trio is made up of Axwell, Steve Angello, and Sebastian Ingrosso. Over four years, the group operated together and became one of the best DJing groups in the world. They were seen on top of many music charts, and with tracks like Miami 2 Ibiza and Save The World they defined their place as one of the best DJ groups in the world.

They have worked with many famous artists and bands including Coldplay and Pharrell. This trio broke up in 2013 after their concert One Last Tour at the Miami Ultra Music Festival. They again came back for a tour in 2019 and regained a place on the list of the best DJs in the world. Here is a list of the best Swedish House Mafia songs that you must listen to.

Read Also| W&W's Best Tracks That All Electro-dance Music Fans Must Listen To

Swedish House Mafia-Don't You Worry Child

This 2012 Grammy Award-winning song is the one the best Swedish House Mafia sings to date. It has meaningful lyrics sung by John Martin and accompanying the rich voice is an explosive beat that makes you dance every time you listen to it. Any EDM fan will recognise this song in an instant. This song has over 663 million views on YouTube.

Read Also| DVBBS's Best Tracks That All Electro-dance Music Fans Must Listen To

Swedish House Mafia-Grey hound

This 2012 song is number 2 on the list of the best Swedish House Mafia song because of its mesmerizing dance beats and shimmery, metallic drop. This song was made in an unusual collaboration with an alcohol brand who had released a drink which had the same name Greyhound. This song was in the top five of Dance Club Songs charts. It has over 64 million views on YouTube.

Read Also| Vini Vici's Best Tracks That All Psytrance Music Fans Must Listen To

​Swedish House Mafia - One (Your Name)

This 2010 song was made in collaboration with Pharrell as the lead singer. This was their first track of Swedish House Mafia. The track reached in the top 3 on Dance Club Songs charts. Its thudding and descending synth line makes this song a masterpiece. It has over 99 million views on YouTube and is one of the best Swedish House Mafia songs, according to its fans.

Read Also| Above And Beyond's Best Tracks All Electro-dance Music Fans Must Listen To

Image courtesy: Swedish House Mafia Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.