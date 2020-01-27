Vini Vici's Best Tracks That All Psytrance Music Fans Must Listen To

The Psytrance duo Vini Vici have been one of the best Psy music producers for a long time. They started their career in 2013 and have risen to fame in quite a short time. Aviram Saharai & Matan Kadosh are the members of this EDM group. Vini Vici have played at almost every big stage on the planet, including playing at major music festivals like Tomorrowland, Ultra Music Festival, Electric Daisy Carnival, A State Of Trance Festival, Sunburn Goa, and many more.

Over the years, Vini Vici have collaborated with the likes of Armin Van Buuren, Hilight Tribe, Off Limits, W&W and Astrix, among others. Other than this, Vini Vici was also named ‘The Fastest Rising Act in the World’, by DJ Mag. Here is a list of the best Vini Vici songs.

Vini Vici- Free Tibet

Free Tibet can be called as the best psytrance mixes of all time. This track is made into a PSY trance by collaborating with Hilight Tribe. As the title of the song goes, this song takes inspiration from Tibetan prayer "Om Mani Padma Hum" as the chorus of the song. This 8+ minutes song is the best Vini Vici songs of all time. From the slow start to the beats after the prayer, this song is like a PSY rave anthem. It also has more than 99 million views on YouTube.

Armin Van Buuren vs. Vini Vici feat. Hilight Tribe – Great Spirit (Extended Mix)

This 2014 song is an extended version of Armin Van Buuren and Hilight Tribe song 'Great Spirit'. The 5-minute song was remixed by Vini Vici to make a masterpiece. This version of the song is 8 minutes long and has beats, unlike any other PSY trance song This song also will take you through a journey of the Red Indian community of US as it uses one of the prayers as its chorus. It has more than 118 million views on YouTube.

Vini Vici– Universe Inside Me

This 2016 Vini Vici song makes you feel likes you are in the empty void of space with its synthetic beats and mysterious sound. This song has over 6 million views on YouTube and was made in collaboration with Liquid Soul. This 8-minute-long psytrance takes you from all the ups and downs when you are listening to it.

