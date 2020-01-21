The Debate
Netizens Thrilled After My Chemical Romance Announces UK Tour

Music

The American band, My Chemical Romance is all set to perform in the United Kingdom's Stadium MK in Milton Keynes on June 20 this year and fans can't keep calm.

Written By Bhavya Sukheja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Netizens

The American band, My Chemical Romance is all set to perform in the United Kingdom's Stadium MK in Milton Keynes on June 20 and fans can't keep calm. The band recently shared the news in a Twitter video entitled 'An Offering'. According to international media reports, the tickets of the show will be going on sale on Ticketmaster from January 24 and is expected to cost anything from £45 to £85.

As soon as MCR shared their video on Twitter, the video garnered around 81,000 likes and almost one million views. The band hasn't played in UK for nine years and now fans across social media are hyped about the announcement and are anxious about getting their hands on a ticket for the band's return in London.

READ: My Chemical Romance UK Tour Tickets To Go On Sale From January 24

'Oh my god! It's happening'

Many fans also took to the comment section to express their excitement. One user wrote, “I'm offering that they wait another month so that I can save my money up”. Another fan wrote, “If I fail my midterms its on you posting this video." 

READ: My Chemical Romance To Headline A Show In UK's 'Rock Capital' Milton-Keynes

The band My Chemical Romance includes lead vocalist Gerard Way, guitarists Ray Toro and Frank Iero, bassist Mikey Way, and keyboardist James Dewees. After more than a decade together, the band had announced its break up in 2013 when the band's lead singer Gerard Way posted a note on Twitter saying, “My Chemical Romance is done. But it can never die. It is alive in me, in the guys, and it is alive inside all of you. I always knew that, and I think you did too. Because it is not a band, it is an idea.”

READ: 'My Chemical Romance' Kicks Off Much Anticipated Reunion Tour In Los Angeles

READ: My Chemical Romance Is Back: American Rock Band Reunites After 6 Years

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
