My Chemical Romance UK Tour Tickets To Go On Sale From January 24

An American rock band, My Chemical Romance is all set to perform at Milton Keynes' Stadium MK in the United Kingdom on June 20 this year. The band recently shared the news in a Twitter video entitled 'An Offering'. According to international media reports, the tickets of the show will be going on sale on Ticketmaster from January 24 and is expected to cost anything from £45 to £85.

The band hasn't played in UK for nine years and now fans across social media are hyped about the announcement and are anxious about getting their hands on a ticket for the band's return in London. Earlier this month, the speculations for the New Jersey band's possible appearance in the UK started earlier this month when the band uploaded the picture of a dark shadowy figure with just a flag of UK as the caption. The band is still riding the high from their comeback gig in Los Angeles back in December.

Tour dates for 2020

Apart from their UK tour, the band has also decided the tour dates for 2020.

March 20th - Download Festival - Melbourne, Australia

March 21st - Download Festival - Sydney, Australia

March 25th - The Outer Field at Western Springs, Auckland, New Zealand

March 28th - INTEX - Osaka, Japan

March 29th - Download Festival - Tokyo, Japan

June 20th - Stadium MK - Milton Keynes

The band My Chemical Romance includes lead vocalist Gerard Way, guitarists Ray Toro and Frank Iero, bassist Mikey Way, and keyboardist James Dewees. After more than a decade together, the band had announced its break up in 2013 when the band's lead singer Gerard Way posted a note on Twitter saying, “My Chemical Romance is done. But it can never die. It is alive in me, in the guys, and it is alive inside all of you. I always knew that, and I think you did too. Because it is not a band, it is an idea.”

