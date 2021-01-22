Netizens Troll Keyshia Cole For Turning Up Late For Her Verzuz Battle With Ashanti

American singers Keyshia Cole and Ashanti were to appear in the Verzuz battle on January 21. The Ashanti vs Keyshia Cole battle was scheduled to take place in mid-December but got postponed. Keyshia arrived late at the show and the viewers took to their Twitter handle to bash her. Take a look at how netizens slammed her on Twitter for being late at the Verzuz battle with Ashanti.

Netizens slam Keyshia on Twitter for being late at the Ashanti vs Keyshia Cole Verzuz battle

Verzuz battle is a show where artists go head to head against each other with their songs and raps. Keyshia and Ashanti's battle was scheduled to take place in December. However, Ashanti tested positive for COVID-19 and the episode got postponed. The show finally took place on January 21 and became a talking point on social media for different reasons. Keyshia turned up quite late for the battle which left the audience fuming. They took to Twitter and trolled her. Even rapper Diddy took to the Verzuz battle's comment section to express his anger. He wrote, "Come on Keyshia" in the comments. Take a look at his comment here:

Several Twitter users used meme references to troll the two for starting the battle late. A Twitter user mentioned how their excitement dropped as soon as they got to know that Keyshia would arrive late. Take a look at the hilarious tweet here:

me excited

weeks ago

for the ashanti

& keyshia cole verzuz: me now: pic.twitter.com/D9xXzkzMhI — xymðŸŒ¹ne (@symonexcx) January 22, 2021

Another Twitter user wrote that Keyshia and Ashanti kept pushing the battle forward all the time and "have the audacity to be almost an hour late and I’m tired." She also shared a meme of Zendaya having a breakdown. Another user wrote that Keyshia Cole and Ashanti on Verzuz had more than enough time to prepare for their battle and they're still late. She also shared a meme video of a woman who yells at the camera that this is very humiliating. A fan asked them to hurry up. She wrote that everyone has already lost enthusiasm and now they want to be late as well. Here are the tweets with meme references.

Keyshia Cole and Ashanti kept pushing this versus back and have the audacity to be almost an hour late and I’m tired #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/GrrlyULJ8K — Ayanna ðŸ’• (@yanna_jeniece) January 22, 2021

Keyshia Cole and Ashanti had more than enough time to prepare for this battle SMH. We got school and work tomorrow, we ain’t got all night ðŸ˜ #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/lS8INLXnBs — Leini ðŸ§šðŸ¾‍â™€ï¸ (@imjustlleini) January 22, 2021

keyshia cole and ashanti hurry up!we already lost the enthusiasm now y’all wanna be late too? #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/ZwIpxyYaSD — jadenðŸ¦‹ (@beyond_kutee) January 22, 2021

