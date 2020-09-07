Danielle Cohn Denies Allegations About Stealing Ashanti's Song 'Foolish' Despite Backlash

The teenage influencer Danielle Cohn has always made sure that her presence is felt on social media. She is always surrounded by a lot of controversies and the TikTok star has found herself in a soup once again. Danielle Cohn has been facing a lot of backlash as fans accused her of stealing Ashanti's 2002 song Foolish. However, Danielle Cohn has broken her silence on the matter and denied all these allegations stating that she never stole the song as it was simply a cover, hitting back at her critics for accusing her like that.

Danielle Cohn denies allegations about stealing Ashanti's 2002 song Foolish

Danielle Cohn came into the limelight and garnered online attention as she started posting lip-syncing videos in 2016. The artist has been a social media sensation and a well-known personality since then. Danielle Cohn was recently interacting with her fans on a video-sharing app where she played Ashanti’s very popular and well-known track Foolish in the background. While Cohn danced to it with a male friend of hers, she captioned the 17-second video as, “Make a TikTok to my new song”.The caption that she put on her video angered a lot of Ashanti’s fans and they stormed the social media by backlashing Danielle Cohn for this “cheap” move.

Not this white Girl stealing Ashanti’s song and trying to claim it as her own..... pic.twitter.com/KBtgZUry6u — 𝔑𝔞𝔥𝔞⁷ (@gwuapbby) September 6, 2020

Wait... A person claimed they had a new song titled “Foolish”.. and it’s the exact Foolish song Ashanti created?? pic.twitter.com/HR1OkoH9TR — Politicin’ Hak (@politicin_hak) September 6, 2020

Ashanti starts with A just like African. you have some nerve trying to steal an Ashanti song when you are not African pic.twitter.com/yOGu0dLvgS — 𝔫𝔢𝔴 𝔰𝔬𝔲𝔩 (@addisnefs) September 6, 2020

Breaking her silence on the matter and denying all the allegations, Danielle Cohn recently took to her social media to talk about this issue. Danielle Cohn took to her official Twitter handle and said, “Do people not understand what a cover is," alongside a shrugging emoticon. The artist then took to Instagram Stories to further address the issue and said, "Hey, guys, so I just wanna clear this up. So I did not steal Ashanti's song or take it from her." She even added saying that she herself is a big fan of Ashanti and only simply wanted to make a remake of the song.

Do people not understand what a cover is 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Danielle Cohn🖤 (@DanielleCohn555) September 6, 2020

Even though Danielle Cohn tried her best to justify herself, people did not buy her explanation. Many pointed out that Danielle Cohn promoted the song as her new song and a single instead of a cover. Then, Danielle Cohn again took to her social media and said that she was “inspired” by Ashanti’s song rather than claiming that it was a remake.

