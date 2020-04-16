Niall Horan Celebrates 10 Years Of X Factor Audition, Shares Emotional 'thank You' Note

Niall Horan in his recent tweet celebrated the 10th anniversary of his X Factor UK audition. Niall and other boys namely- Zayn, Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles were put together in a band by judge Simon Cowell. Niall got emotional while thanking his fans in this tweet.

Niall celebrates 10th anniversary of his X Factor audition

One Direction is considered to be one of the most successful bands on the planet. But the band took a hiatus back in 2015 and the band members started pursuing their solo careers. All the One Direction boys started their career by giving solo auditions on the X Factor UK but were soon put into a band by Judge Simon Cowell.

Now, Niall Horan in an emotional tweet celebrated his X Factor audition’s 10th anniversary. He wrote, “10 years since my X Factor audition aired on TV. Lost for words, to be honest. All I can say is thank you to every single one of you for your support over the years.” He concluded his tweet by saying, “I love what I do more than most so, thank you!!” Take a look at Niall Horan’s tweet here.

10 years since my Xfactor audition aired on TV. Lost for words to be honest. All I can say is thank you to every single one of you for your support over the years. I love what i do more than most so, thank you !! ❤️ — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) April 15, 2020

Niall Horan released his second studio album titled Heartbreak Weather on March 13. Before the release of the album, Niall had released two singles from the sophomore album, namely, Nice to Meet Ya and Put a Little Love on Me. Niall Horan’s sophomore album was loved by his fans.

The former One Direction singer was ready to go on tour and promote his album but due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, he had to cancel his tour. The Slow Hands singer is currently in self-quarantining. But he is not missing out on a chance to interact with his fans. He often goes live on Instagram and even gives virtual interviews to media portals.

