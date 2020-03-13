Niall Horan Reveals The Motivation Behind His Latest Album 'Heartbreak Weather'

Niall Horan is currently gearing up for the release of his second studio album, Heartbreak Weather. He had previously released two hit singles Nice to Meet Ya and Put a Little Love on Me last year. His latest single from the album, No Judgement revealed the title of the album. The album is all set to release today.

Niall Horan reveals his motivation

In a recent interview, Niall Horan revealed that the thought of failure is what motivates him to do better in life. He also added that his fear of failing is also the passion for his latest studio album, Heartbreak Weather. He also mentioned how his career has always taught him more and more about success and failure in life.

He also added that when one fails in life they can either “sit there and dwell on the idea of failure” or “you can let it really upset you but it's going to damage your songwriting”. This will make fear about failing in what they do. Niall Horan also said that in such situations one needs to “grab it by the scruff of the neck”.

Niall Horan also said that this is the “best stuff” that he has written for his latest album. He said that one of the major reasons for it is because he was not in the studio every day thinking if this whole thing is going to fail. He added that even the slightest thought of failure makes him outdo himself and be the best version of himself.

He recalled an incident during his school days when he would be very careless. Niall Horan said that he would enter thinking that he has failed at this already and what more damage can it do. He also added that while such methods work, there are also times when one needs to convince themselves the opposite.

