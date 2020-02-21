Niall Horan Turns Weatherboy To Announce The Tracklist For New Album 'Heartbreak Weather'

Irish singer Niall Horan is all set to release his second solo album Heartbreak Weather. The singer, instead of going the traditional way of announcing his tracklist, took a quirky route to share the songs from his album with his fans. Niall made a video and talked about these song titles in a fun and captivating manner

ALSO READ | Niall Horan's New Song 'No Judgement' Is All About Love & Being Yourself, Watch Video

Niall Horan turns Niall Storm

Niall Horan shared the video of his announcement on his Twitter. In the video, there is a vintage TV that displays that a show named Heartbreak Weather with Niall Storm will start. We then see Niall Horan talking about the Heartbreak Weather like a weather announcer on news channels.

New album Heartbreak Weather is out March 13th... but #HeartbreakWeatherWatch begins February 28th so get ready. pic.twitter.com/Rs4EE7t1nu — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) February 20, 2020

ALSO READ | Niall Horan Announces New Single 'No Judgement'; Fans Share Their Excitement

Niall starts talking about what seems to be a weather of love and gives the forecast. He has added all the song titles in his monologue. As he says the name of the song, it appears below, which indicates the viewers that it is a track in Niall's album. At the end of the video, the ex-One Direction member says that there is a storm coming, and its name is 'Niall'.

ALSO READ | Cardi B, Niall Horan Have The Funniest Reactions To Sam Smith's Latest Instagram Post

Niall Horan then also shared the tracklist after the video. The album will release on March 13, 2020. A hashtag #HeartbreakWeatherWatch will start from February 28, 2020.

ALSO READ | Niall Horan Thinks Selena Gomez's Latest Album 'Rare' Is Brilliant

Earlier, Niall had also shared the cover of the Heartbreak Weather with his fans. He can be seen standing on the road on a chair. There is a storm in the sky in the background:

some news I KNOW you lovely people will want to hear. My second album is called ‘Heartbreak weather’ and is out March 13th. https://t.co/zPZPkVSIFk pic.twitter.com/XSH9JTBylP — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) February 7, 2020

ALSO READ | Hailee Steinfeld's New Song 'Wrong Direction' Hints At Ex-boyfriend Niall Horan, Say Fans

Source: Niall Horan Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.