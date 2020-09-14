Nick Cannon Wishes To End Decade-long Feud With 'Slim Shady' Eminem

Artists in the music industry, especially, the hip-hop and rap artists, are known to get involved in 'Beef' with one another. Be it releasing diss tracks or leaving sharp remarks for their contenders in the game, musical artists do it all to take their fallouts on the next level. One such ongoing beef that has made headlines through an entire decade has been between Eminem and Nick Cannon. However, now the nemesis of Eminem aka Slim Shady is ready to leave behind the differences and have a real conversation.

Also read: Nick Cannon to file lawsuit of $1.5 billion against ViacomCBS over Wild 'n Out rights?

Nick Cannon wants to end dispute with Eminem

Nick Cannon featured in an interview with Fat Joe on his Instagram where the topic of his beef with Eminem was brought up. The Wild'n Out has come forward and shared that he would be happy let it all go and hopes one day he wishes to get an opportunity to sit down with him. The Pray For Him singer shared that he respects Eminem's craft, ability and contribution to the music industry at a whole.

Also read: Dwyane Wade faces backlash after supporting Nick Cannon's anti-Semitic comments

Cannon went on to reveal that he has spoken to Shady's close friend Royce and that he has been 'tryna really get it poppin'. The rapper believes that both of them need to have a conversation. Fat Joe, who was hosing the interview has also come forward and offered them to end their beef once and for all. Fat Joe hopes to be the 'big man' between the two and help get the two together. But, it evidently looks like a long shot as Em' in the past has shown no interest in reconciling wth Cannon.

Also read: Big Sean's fifth studio album 'Detroit 2' releases; features Eminem, Travis Scott

Nick Cannon says he wants to talk to Eminem to squash the beef



(@fatjoe show) pic.twitter.com/D5ZDKfQPxW — Complex Ambition (@CmplxAmbition) September 10, 2020

The two have been going at each other for over a decade now. Back n 2019, Nick Cannon had dropped a series of diss tracks and also referred to Slim Shady as the 'KKK of this generation' in the Canceled: Invitation track. Whereas, prior to this, Eminem had called out Nick Cannon and his ex-wife Mariah Carey in a track titled Lord Above, which was interestingly a song by Fat Joe himself. With such strong remarks under the belt by both Nick Cannon and Eminem for one another, it will be long before the two come to terms with each other.

Also read: Big Sean collaborates with Eminem and 9 other fellow Detroiters on 'Friday Night Cypher'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.