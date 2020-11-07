Priyanka Chopra Reveals Marriage 'was An Alien Thought'; Says 'I'm So Comfortable Now'

Global icon Priyanka Chopra who has created a name in the industry with her stellar performances in several films recently opened up about her perception of marriage during an interview with People. The actress confessed that the concept of marriage was ‘alien’ to her in her 20's and little did she know about relationships. Apart from this, the actress also shed light on her changed thinking once she got hitched to singer Nick Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra on marriage perception in her 20's

The actress said that apart from a marriage she had other things in her mind to accomplish in her 20s. Talking about the same she said that for a very long time, she was perplexed over the thought of getting hitched as she had a lot of things going on in her mind. But now, after being married to singer Nick Jonas, the actress said that she is at much comfort now.

Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Recalls Her First Wardrobe Mishap When Being Crowned Miss World

Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Celebrates Karwa Chauth 2020, Pours In Love For Nick Jonas

Priyanka in the conversation spoke about her fascination towards being a bride, however, she also revealed that she was unknown about the intricacies involved in a relationship. Elucidating further, she said that she was always in love with the idea of getting married and become a beautiful bride when she was a child, but when she got in her 20s, she realized that she had a host of things to be finished and achieved. Just a week before making their debut on the Met Gala red carpet, Jonas and Chopra met for drinks at The Carlyle. Talking about the same, the actress made a revelation and said that when she had found her man, she was at much peace and realized that her wait was worth the while.

Priyanka married singer-actor Nick Jonas in 2018 in a private ceremony at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhavan Palace which had close friends and family in attendance. The lavish wedding came after a whirlwind romance. When asked the actress about how does one finds the right person to which she said that people should stop looking for the right guy and things would eventually turn in their favour.

Earlier this week, she returned to the US home and reunited with her hubby Nick Jonas to celebrate her second Karwa Chauth on, November 4. Sharing a stunning picture of her in a red saree along with photos of her with Nick, the actress wrote, "Happy Karwa Chauth to everyone celebrating. I love you @nickjonas.”

Read: Priyanka Chopra Watches US Elections With Her Family, Says 'going To Be A Long Night'

Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Calls Miss India 2000's Dress 'most Uncomfortable Outfit'

(Image credit: Priyanka Chopra/ Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.